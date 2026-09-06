/Legal boost for Tata trusts: 1989 share transfer cleared, trustee’s complaint rejected

Mumbai: The Maharashtra charity commissioner has given a clean chit to the 1989 transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons Private Limited from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H Tata and ruled that the transaction was lawful and did not warrant any further inquiry.
Issued on September 2, 2026, the order brought to a close a complaint filed in June by NRTT trustee Vijay Singh, who had sought an investigation into the transfer.
The matter involves 833 Tata Sons shares that were transferred by NRTT to Naval H Tata in January 1989, about a year after he stepped down as a trustee on January 1, 1988.
After examining Singh’s complaint, NRTT’s response and the supporting records, the commissioner found that the transaction had been carried out in accordance with the law applicable at the time.
According to the order, the sale was based on statutory tax requirements and was supported by proper documentation. The commissioner of wealth tax had also agreed with the valuation of the shares, ensuring that NRTT received fair consideration for the transaction. The trust recorded a profit from the sale, which was reflected in its balance sheet for the financial year ending March 31, 1989.
The transaction also included a restriction preventing the shares from being sold to any outside party. The shares were required to be kept within Naval Tata’s family, a safeguard that had been recommended before the sale.
A legal opinion provided by Nani A Palkhivala in December 1988 had found no legal impediment to Naval Tata purchasing the shares after his resignation as a trustee. He had recommended that the transaction take place only after a year had passed since Naval Tata’s departure from the trust and that safeguards be put in place to ensure that the shares stayed within the Tata family.
The commissioner’s decision was based on the tax considerations behind the transaction, the documentation supporting the sale, the agreed valuation and consideration, the condition restricting the shares to the family and the overall compliance of the transaction with the law in force at the time.
Based on these findings, the commissioner concluded that the transfer of the 833 shares was lawful and that there was no need for any further inquiry under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.
Reacting to the ruling, Tata Trusts said in a statement that the order confirmed that the allegations surrounding the transfer were baseless and unsubstantiated.
The trust said the commissioner’s review of the complaint, NRTT’s response and the relevant records established that the transaction had been undertaken for legitimate statutory tax reasons and was properly documented. The valuation had been accepted by the commissioner of wealth tax, while NRTT received fair consideration and recorded a profit from the sale in its accounts.
The trust also mentioned the condition on the shares, under which they could not be sold to an outside party and were required to stay within Naval Tata’s family. Based on these factors, the commissioner concluded that the transaction complied fully with the applicable law and did not call for another inquiry.
The order also criticised the manner in which Singh pursued the complaint. The commissioner said the June 10 email had not been shared with the trust.
According to the order, this suggested an attempt to keep the communication hidden from his fellow trustees. The commissioner said Singh’s conduct has harmed the reputation and goodwill of the trust and described his actions as “unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT”.
The commissioner also expressed surprise that Singh had attended an NRTT board meeting on June 8, at which a resolution was passed authorising the trust to present its case before the charity commissioner. Just two days later, he filed his own complaint seeking a separate inquiry into the same transaction.
However, the ruling made no changes to the restrictions imposed on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). It is still barred from holding meetings under an earlier directive issued on May 15.
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