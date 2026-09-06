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Legal boost for Tata trusts: 1989 share transfer cleared, trustee’s complaint rejected

Finding full legal compliance while criticising the trustee's actions, the regulator dismissed a probe into 833 Tata Sons shares sold in 1989.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:15 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:17 AM IST
Legal boost for Tata trusts: 1989 share transfer cleared, trustee’s complaint rejected
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters)

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Legal boost for Tata trusts: 1989 share transfer cleared, trustee’s complaint rejected
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