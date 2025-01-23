1 In 4 Singles Turn Dating App Connections Into Friendships

Dating apps aren’t just about romance anymore—today’s singles want options, and happn is here to deliver. A recent survey shows 77% of Indian singles are hyped about forming friendships on dating apps. Turns out, 1 in 4 Indian singles have already turned app connections into meaningful friendships, and 51% say they’ve stayed friends with someone they once dated. Relationships are getting a major glow-up, and happn’s new feature is leading the charge.

Enter Relationships, latest innovation that gives users the freedom to choose exactly what they’re looking for. It’s a personalized, inclusive way to define connections based on unique intentions. This innovative update empowers users to choose from a range of relationship types that reflect modern dating dynamics Whether it’s a long-term relationship, a casual hangout, or even a “let’s see where this goes” vibe, the feature is all about embracing how relationships actually work IRL.

Plus, singles can select one or more options, so they’re not limited to seeking just one type of relationship. Think of options like short-term relationships, open connections, intimate friends, or just pure friendship—because why box yourself into one label? This is dating, 2025-style.

And the data backs it up: flexibility is queen, with 71% of happn users saying they value the freedom to define connections on their own terms. Open relationships (23%) and casual setups like sex friends (21%) are among the most explored options, proving singles are all about ditching the traditional dating playbook.

happn’s CEO and President, Karima Ben Abdelmalek, shares her vision, “At happn, we’re committed to creating a space where every single feels empowered to express their true intentions. The current app reflects the evolution of dating, offering unparalleled flexibility and authenticity to Indian singles. By catering to the diverse ways people connect today, we’re setting a new standard for what dating apps can and should be.”

It's Relationships feature isn’t just about making connections; it’s about doing it on one’s own terms. Whether it's finding a partner-in-crime or someone to vibe with over the weekend, happn lets users take control of their interactions. It’s time to meet, mingle, and build connections that really fit each person’s vibe.