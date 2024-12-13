Advertisement
10 KG WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY

10 Kg Weight Loss Journey: Nutritionist Shares Her Go-To Food Swaps For Weight Loss

A nutritionist and fitness coach shares insights from her weight loss journey, offering a glimpse into her diet plan focused on healthy food swaps to reduce fat.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Making small, sustainable food changes can significantly support weight loss goals. It's important to pay attention not only to main meals like breakfast, lunch, and dinner but also to snack choices. 

Opting for unhealthy snacks such as nachos or sugary treats can hinder progress. Anushka Singh, a fitness coach and nutritionist (as stated in her Instagram bio), has documented her weight loss transformation online. She regularly shares her workout routines and detailed diet plans, inspiring her audience of over 265,000 followers with nutrition-focused tips.

In a previous post, Singh highlighted specific food swaps that contributed to her inch loss.

Healthy snacking between meals can prevent overeating and curb cravings during mealtimes. Choosing smarter snack options can be a game changer. Having successfully lost over 10 kilograms herself, Anushka Singh frequently shares her journey and the lessons she's learned along the way.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anushka Singh |Motivation Maker| (@hustle._humble)

A balanced, nutrient-rich diet not only helps shed extra weight and stubborn fat but also supports immune function, muscle health, and overall well-being.

On Singh’s Instagram feed, you can find a variety of meal plans tailored to different dietary preferences, including vegetarian, eggetarian, and non-vegetarian options.

These stories serve as motivation and might inspire others to take that first step toward their fitness goals. However, it’s essential to remember that weight loss plans and diets work differently for everyone, depending on factors like age, weight, body composition, and BMI. Consulting a professional to create a personalized plan is always the best approach.

 

 

 

