With the breakneck pace of modern work culture, the subtle but significant power of mindset is often overlooked, even as it shapes productivity, energy and the experience of your workday. In the pursuit of deadlines and daily demands, making space to refocus your mind for just a few minutes can have an entire day of impact.

Here are several different, longer-lasting mindset shifts to create a new mindset that can change not only how you work, but how you feel while working. 10- minute mindset shifts that can change your entire workday by Ankoor Naik, Business and Life Coach.

1. Clarity Instead of Clutter

Before you get into your emails or meetings, take 10 minutes to establish a clear understanding of your priorities. This act of intentional planning helps prevent a day of urgency that can hijack your responsibilities and helps you establish a true sequence of priorities so that you are leading with intentionality, not reactiveness. The clearer your head is in establishing priorities, the better the decisions you will make, the better the execution for getting to those priorities, and it gets you "into your flow" much quicker.

2. Flip the Stress Narrative

Stress is inevitable, but the way we think about stress matters. Take 10 minutes to change the way you think about stress from a sign of threat to a sign of challenge. Rather than saying, "This is too much," try saying, "This is tough, but I'm growing through it." This little mental shift helps to strengthen resilience and keeps you centered.

3. Appreciate instead of complain

It's easy to start the day complaining about traffic, slow Wi-Fi, or crammed calendars. Take 10 minutes to appreciate 3 things that you are thankful about—either professionally or personally. Appreciation isn't fluffy; it is a performance enhancer that rewires your brain to see opportunities as opposed to obstacles.

4. Stop Over-Preparing for Everything

Prepare what you need to—make a task list, welcome input if needed—then complete the list. After you're done, check everything once or twice and then stop. For real. Step away. Prior to your meeting or presentation, take a moment to review but then at least 10 minutes prior—just breathe. Quiet your mind through stillness or meditation and focus on calming your mind. If you've done your prep work and scheduled your organization, you're prepared as much as you can be. It's time to reclaim your sanity and energy to show up fresh and composed—instead of anxious and overwound.

5. Acceptance of the Outcome

Take 10 minutes to remind yourself that you can’t control every outcome, but you can control your effort, your attitude, and your integrity. When I say ‘detached,’ I do not mean ‘indifferent,’ I mean, to be free from the worry and stress of things we cannot control. This means putting ourselves in the position to be more persistent and to create an environment less likely to burn us out.

6. Micro-Moments of Mindfulness

Take a pause. Breathe. See. A short mindful practice - as little as a 10 minute practice of purposeful breathing, or of simply being present, and you can reset your nervous system, lessen cognitive fatigue and improve emotional regulation. You don't need yoga pants or an app, you just need to focus on breathing and the attention.

7. Progress Over Perfection (Growth Happens Over Time)

Perfectionism can lead to paralysis. So, take 10 minutes to gain some perspective on your to-do list and grant yourself permission to do it 'well enough' vs. 'perfectly.' Remember that growth is a process, and real mastery doesn't happen overnight. Instead of the word 'perfect,' think 'done' so that you can move ahead, consistently and confidently. While polish is nice, momentum is what counts the most.

8. Shift from Scarcity to Abundance

When you go through the day, do yourself a favor; take 10 minutes to take time and consider how often the feeling of scarcity comes up in your world, and the way you feel there is not enough; time; energy; acclaim. Shift your mindset to thinking of things you have in plenty. Ask yourself: What do I have enough of right now? It could be; ideas; resources; collaboration; self-efficacy; and thinking in abundance rouses creativity and collaboration.

9. Lead with Empathy

If you have a difficult conversation to navigate, or an email to send, take 10 minutes to pause, and remember that there is a human being on the other side of that conversation. What may that person be feeling, or facing, today? Respond with compassion and grace. Empathy is not a soft skill, it is a skill that can be used strategically as you develop trust amongst peers, build strong teams, and create a culture where people genuinely want to give you their best.

10. End With Reflection

At the end of your day, take ten minutes to reflect: What did I learn? What inspired me? What will I improve tomorrow? Reflection turns experience into learning. Without it, even the most active day may have no meaning.