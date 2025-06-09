As someone who’s helped thousands of travelers with forex cards and foreign currency exchange, Gen Z is reshaping the way India travels. They're tech-savvy, experience-driven, and financially more aware than ever. But despite having access to apps, reviews, and smart tools, many travelers still overlook the importance of planning their travel finances the right way.

If you're preparing for an international trip — whether it’s for education, leisure, or work — here are 10 practical travel hacks that can save you money, protect you from unnecessary charges, and help you travel like a pro. With a little foresight and the right forex strategy, your trip can be smooth, secure, and financially sound.

Pavan Kavad - Managing Director of Prithvi Exchange(India) Limited shares 10 smart travel hacks every Gen Z voyager should know.

1. Always Start with a Forex Card — Not Cash or Debit Cards

A forex card lets you load foreign currency at a fixed exchange rate before you travel. This shields you from rupee volatility, especially important when the Indian rupee is facing global pressures. Unlike debit or credit cards, which attract 3-3.5% international transaction charges, forex cards offer zero or minimal fees and are widely accepted abroad. And in case of loss, they’re easily blockable and replaceable, unlike cash.

2. Avoid Airport Currency Exchanges at All Costs

Too many travelers lose money right at the start of their trip. Airport kiosks often offer the worst exchange rates and high service fees. You’re better off ordering your foreign currency online or getting it delivered in advance through trusted forex platforms, ideally the same one that issues your forex card.

3. Lock in Rates When the Rupee Is Strong

Currency exchange rates fluctuate daily. When the rupee strengthens, it’s a good time to load up your forex card or buy foreign currency. A 2-3 rupee difference in exchange rate can mean thousands of rupees saved over a long trip. Some Forex platforms also offer rate alerts and allow you to lock in favorable rates — a simple trick with real financial impact.

4. Keep Small Denomination Currency for Local Use

While a forex card is perfect for hotels, shopping, and travel bookings, always carry some low denomination cash (in USD, EUR, etc.) for tipping, local buses, or street food. Just don’t rely on cash alone — it’s risky, easily lost, and impossible to replace.

5. Track Your Spending — Don’t Swipe Blindly

Many travelers overspend abroad simply because they don’t monitor their card usage. A good forex card comes with an app that tracks real-time expenses, currency balances, and alerts. This helps you stay on top of your budget and avoid running out of funds in a foreign country.

6. Use Multi-Currency Forex Cards for Multi-Country Trips

If you're traveling to more than one country, say, hopping from France to Germany to Italy, consider a multi-currency card. These allow you to load and hold multiple currencies in one card, avoiding unnecessary double conversions or cross-currency charges.

7. Refill or Reload Cards Digitally — No Need to Carry Extra Cash

Choose a provider that lets you reload your forex card online or through an app. If you’re running low while overseas, your family can top it up from India, saving you the trouble of looking for ATMs or currency counters.

8. Don't Depend on Your Indian Debit/Credit Card Abroad

Using your regular bank cards internationally comes with hidden fees, dynamic currency conversion charges, and poor exchange rates. Worse, some Indian cards may not work due to geo-blocks or require OTPs that don't reach foreign networks. Forex cards are built for travel and help avoid such complications.

9. Always Check for ATM Withdrawal Charges

Some forex cards offer free international ATM withdrawals, while others charge a flat fee. Know these charges before you go. Also, avoid frequent small withdrawals — plan to minimize ATM use unless necessary.

10. Know the Expiry & Refund Policy of Your Forex Card

A good forex partner will let you retain your card for future trips and offer easy refunds for unused currency. After your trip, check if you can encash the remaining amount or transfer it back to your account without heavy deductions.

Traveling internationally is exciting, but doing it smartly is what makes it truly rewarding. how you manage your money abroad matters just as much as where you go. A little planning today can save you a lot of money, confusion, and stress tomorrow. So whether you’re heading for higher studies, a gap year adventure, or your first overseas internship, equip yourself with the right forex tools.