10 Ways To Deal With People Who Have A Bad Sense Of Humour

Humour can be a great way to bond with people, but not everyone has the same taste in jokes. Some individuals may have a bad sense of humour—whether it’s outdated, offensive, or simply not funny. If you often find yourself in situations where someone’s jokes make you cringe rather than laugh, here are ten ways to handle it with grace and tact.

1. Smile and Change the Subject

If someone cracks a joke that doesn’t land well, a polite smile followed by a topic shift can save the moment. This avoids awkwardness without making them feel bad.

2. Don’t Fake Laughter

Pretending to laugh at an unfunny joke may encourage more of the same. If you don’t find it funny, it’s okay to remain neutral and let the moment pass naturally.

3. Steer the Conversation Elsewhere

Redirecting the discussion to something more engaging can help avoid repeated bad jokes. For example, if someone shares a terrible pun, respond with, “That reminds me of…” and introduce a new topic.

4. Set Boundaries if Needed

If the humour is offensive or inappropriate, let them know politely. Saying something like, “I don’t really find jokes about that funny,” sets a boundary without being confrontational.

5. Use Gentle Sarcasm

Sometimes, responding with light sarcasm can make the person realize their joke didn’t land. For example, if they tell a cliché joke, you might say, “Wow, haven’t heard that one before!” with a playful tone.

6. Introduce Better Humour

Share a genuinely funny joke or story to set a different tone. Sometimes, people improve their humour by exposure to better content.

7. Be Honest but Kind

If someone close to you repeatedly tells bad jokes, you might gently say, “I love your enthusiasm, but that one didn’t quite land.” This helps them understand without feeling embarrassed.

8. Redirect Their Energy

Some people tell bad jokes because they enjoy attention. Engage them in a different way—ask about their interests or experiences to shift the focus from forced humour to meaningful conversation.

9. Laugh it Off (If Harmless)

If the joke is bad but not offensive, a lighthearted reaction can help maintain a friendly atmosphere. A chuckle and a “That was… something!” can acknowledge their effort without pretending it was hilarious.

10. Accept and Move On

Not everyone will have the same sense of humour, and that’s okay. If their jokes are harmless but not your style, simply let it go and focus on the positives in your interaction.