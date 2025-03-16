19 Things To Do For FREE In Delhi! Check Full-List Here
Delhi has something for everyone, even if you're on a tight budget. From historical sites and cultural experiences to nature escapes, these free activities let you explore the city without spending a dime. So, put on your walking shoes and discover the best of Delhi for free!
Trending Photos
Delhi, the heart of India, is a city full of history, culture, and vibrant energy. While it has plenty of luxurious experiences, there are also numerous things you can do without spending a single rupee. Whether you're a local or a tourist, here are 21 amazing things you can do for free in Delhi.
1. Visit India Gate
A symbol of national pride, India Gate is open 24/7 and is a perfect spot for an evening stroll, especially when it’s beautifully lit at night.
2. Explore Lodhi Garden
This historical garden is a paradise for nature lovers, joggers, and photographers. The lush greenery and ancient tombs make for a peaceful retreat.
3. Stroll Around Connaught Place (CP)
You can soak in the lively atmosphere of CP, explore its colonial architecture, visit Central Park, and enjoy street performances.
4. Seek Blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
This stunning Sikh temple welcomes everyone. You can experience the peaceful vibes, listen to soulful kirtans, and even volunteer in the langar.
5. Discover the Street Art at Lodhi Art District
Take a walk through India's first open-air public art gallery, where walls are covered in stunning murals created by global artists.
6. Visit the Lotus Temple
This Bahá’í place of worship is known for its unique architecture and serene ambiance. You can sit in silent meditation inside.
7. Enjoy the Sunset at Yamuna Ghat
Witness the mesmerizing sight of birds flying over the Yamuna River during sunrise or sunset—an experience perfect for photographers.
8. Explore the Ruins of Hauz Khas Village
The historic Hauz Khas Fort and lake provide a picturesque escape within the bustling city. It’s a great place to unwind and take in Delhi’s heritage.
9. Attend Free Heritage Walks
Several organizations and history enthusiasts conduct free heritage walks in Old Delhi, Mehrauli, and other historic areas.
10. Witness the Changing of Guards at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Every Saturday, you can witness this grand military ceremony outside the Presidential Palace.
11. Visit Jantar Mantar
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this astronomical observatory offers a fascinating glimpse into ancient Indian science.
12. Walk Along Rajpath
The stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate is ideal for a leisurely walk, especially during the Republic Day rehearsals.
13. Visit Agrasen Ki Baoli
This ancient stepwell is a hidden gem in Connaught Place and is famous for its hauntingly beautiful architecture.
14. Explore the Streets of Chandni Chowk
From historic buildings to vibrant markets, Chandni Chowk is a feast for the senses, even if you don’t buy anything.
15. Attend a Free Classical Music or Dance Performance
Institutions like India Habitat Centre and Triveni Kala Sangam host free cultural performances occasionally.
16. Meditate at Sanjay Van
This dense forest near Vasant Kunj is a great place for morning walks, birdwatching, and meditation.
17. Check Out Free Exhibitions at Art Galleries
Galleries like the National Gallery of Modern Art (on select days) and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art often have free entry for art lovers.
18. Visit Tughlaqabad Fort
A lesser-known but massive fort that offers breathtaking views of Delhi’s skyline.
17. Attend a Free Yoga Session
Parks like Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden often have free community yoga sessions in the morning.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv