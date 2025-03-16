19 Things To Do For FREE In Delhi! Check Full-List Here

Delhi, the heart of India, is a city full of history, culture, and vibrant energy. While it has plenty of luxurious experiences, there are also numerous things you can do without spending a single rupee. Whether you're a local or a tourist, here are 21 amazing things you can do for free in Delhi.

1. Visit India Gate

A symbol of national pride, India Gate is open 24/7 and is a perfect spot for an evening stroll, especially when it’s beautifully lit at night.

2. Explore Lodhi Garden

This historical garden is a paradise for nature lovers, joggers, and photographers. The lush greenery and ancient tombs make for a peaceful retreat.

3. Stroll Around Connaught Place (CP)

You can soak in the lively atmosphere of CP, explore its colonial architecture, visit Central Park, and enjoy street performances.

4. Seek Blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

This stunning Sikh temple welcomes everyone. You can experience the peaceful vibes, listen to soulful kirtans, and even volunteer in the langar.

5. Discover the Street Art at Lodhi Art District

Take a walk through India's first open-air public art gallery, where walls are covered in stunning murals created by global artists.

6. Visit the Lotus Temple

This Bahá’í place of worship is known for its unique architecture and serene ambiance. You can sit in silent meditation inside.

7. Enjoy the Sunset at Yamuna Ghat

Witness the mesmerizing sight of birds flying over the Yamuna River during sunrise or sunset—an experience perfect for photographers.

8. Explore the Ruins of Hauz Khas Village

The historic Hauz Khas Fort and lake provide a picturesque escape within the bustling city. It’s a great place to unwind and take in Delhi’s heritage.

9. Attend Free Heritage Walks

Several organizations and history enthusiasts conduct free heritage walks in Old Delhi, Mehrauli, and other historic areas.

10. Witness the Changing of Guards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Every Saturday, you can witness this grand military ceremony outside the Presidential Palace.

11. Visit Jantar Mantar

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this astronomical observatory offers a fascinating glimpse into ancient Indian science.

12. Walk Along Rajpath

The stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate is ideal for a leisurely walk, especially during the Republic Day rehearsals.

13. Visit Agrasen Ki Baoli

This ancient stepwell is a hidden gem in Connaught Place and is famous for its hauntingly beautiful architecture.

14. Explore the Streets of Chandni Chowk

From historic buildings to vibrant markets, Chandni Chowk is a feast for the senses, even if you don’t buy anything.

15. Attend a Free Classical Music or Dance Performance

Institutions like India Habitat Centre and Triveni Kala Sangam host free cultural performances occasionally.

16. Meditate at Sanjay Van

This dense forest near Vasant Kunj is a great place for morning walks, birdwatching, and meditation.

17. Check Out Free Exhibitions at Art Galleries

Galleries like the National Gallery of Modern Art (on select days) and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art often have free entry for art lovers.

18. Visit Tughlaqabad Fort

A lesser-known but massive fort that offers breathtaking views of Delhi’s skyline.

17. Attend a Free Yoga Session

Parks like Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden often have free community yoga sessions in the morning.