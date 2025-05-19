5 Common Interior Design Mistakes You May Not Realise You’re Making— And How To Fix Them

Interior design is not just about selecting stylish furniture or trending decor. It’s about creating spaces that are visually harmonious, functional, and emotionally comforting. Yet even with the best intentions, many homeowners fall into design traps that undermine the overall appeal of their living spaces.

Here are 5 common mistakes—and simple, effective ways to correct them as shared by Vatsal Vazir- Head of Design – CCI Projects Pvt. Ltd.

1. Relying Only on Overhead Lighting

Overhead lights are often seen as the primary source of illumination—but when used alone, they can create a flat, cold atmosphere. The lack of layered lighting results in harsh shadows and an uninviting mood.

Fix: Layer your lighting. Introduce floor lamps, table lamps, and wall sconces to bring warmth, texture, and depth to your interiors. A combination of light sources transforms a room from sterile to sophisticated.

2. Choosing Matte Paint in High-Traffic Areas

While matte finishes can feel contemporary and sleek, they are not the most practical option for everyday living. Matte walls tend to show scuffs, stains, and wear over time.

Fix: Use an eggshell finish for walls—it strikes the right balance between aesthetics and durability. For trims, opt for semi-gloss, which is easier to clean and highlights architectural features effectively.

3. Lack of Consistency in Colours and Materials

A mismatch of colours, textures, or materials across different areas can disrupt the flow of your home. It can make interiors feel cluttered or disconnected.

Fix: Establish a cohesive design language. Stick to a defined palette and a select mix of materials that carry through rooms. This helps create continuity and enhances the sense of calm in your home.

4. Hanging Artwork Incorrectly

Art displayed too high, too low, or too small for the wall can throw off the balance of the room. It makes the artwork feel lost or disconnected from the space.

Fix: Ensure that the centre of the artwork sits at eye level. When using smaller pieces, consider creating a gallery wall to make a stronger visual statement. Scale and placement are key to making art work for the space.

5. Incorrect Curtain Lengths

Curtains that are too short can make ceilings appear lower, while overly long drapes can look messy and overwhelming.

Fix: Always measure to ensure curtains just graze the floor. Mount curtain rods closer to the ceiling to elongate the room’s vertical lines, giving the illusion of more height and space.