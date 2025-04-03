5-Minute Evening Navratri Snacks To Satisfy Your Hunger Pangs

Navratri is a time for fasting, prayer, and celebration, but it can also leave you feeling hungry and in need of a quick and satisfying snack. If you're observing a fast during this auspicious period, finding the right snacks that fit the rules of fasting while still curbing your hunger can be a bit tricky. Don't worry! We've got you covered with five quick, easy, and delicious snacks that can be prepared in just five minutes. These Navratri-friendly options are not only quick but also full of flavor and nutrition to keep you energized throughout the day.

1. Fruit Chaat

A sweet and tangy fruit chaat can be the perfect snack when you're craving something refreshing. Mix a variety of fruits like apples, pomegranate, papaya, and banana in a bowl. For added flavor, sprinkle some black salt, rock salt (sendha namak), and a dash of lemon juice. If you want a slight twist, a sprinkle of cumin powder and a drizzle of honey can elevate the taste.

Why It Works: This snack is rich in vitamins, fiber, and natural sugars, which provide instant energy. The tangy seasoning adds a refreshing touch to your snack.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is a popular ingredient during Navratri fasting, and it's incredibly quick to prepare. To make sabudana khichdi, soak sabudana pearls for about 30 minutes, then stir-fry them with ghee, cumin seeds, and a few chopped potatoes. Add rock salt and green chilies for spice, and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Why It Works: Sabudana is light yet filling, making it a perfect choice for fasting. It's also easy to digest and provides sustained energy throughout the day.

3. Buckwheat (Kuttu) Pancakes

If you're in the mood for something savory, try making kuttu (buckwheat) pancakes. In a bowl, mix buckwheat flour with a pinch of sendha namak, a tablespoon of ghee, and enough water to make a smooth batter. Pour the batter onto a hot griddle and cook it like a pancake. You can enjoy this with a little yogurt or chutney.

Why It Works: Kuttu flour is a great alternative to regular wheat flour during fasting. It’s full of protein and fiber, keeping you full longer and stabilizing your blood sugar levels.

4. Cucumber and Avocado Salad

For a light and hydrating snack, whip up a refreshing cucumber and avocado salad. Simply dice the cucumber and avocado, toss them together with a squeeze of lemon, and sprinkle rock salt and pepper. If you want to add a little crunch, throw in some roasted pumpkin seeds or almonds.

Why It Works: Both cucumbers and avocados are packed with hydration and healthy fats. This snack is refreshing, cooling, and will help you stay full without weighing you down.

5. Peanut and Coconut Laddoo

If you’re in the mood for something sweet yet healthy, peanut and coconut laddoos are a great option. Combine roasted peanuts, grated fresh coconut, and a little jaggery in a food processor and blend until the mixture binds together. Roll the mixture into small balls and enjoy!

Why It Works: Peanuts are high in protein, while coconut adds healthy fats, and jaggery gives you the sweetness you crave without refined sugars. This laddoo is perfect for curbing those sugar cravings in a nutritious way.

6. Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet potatoes are a nutritious and filling option during Navratri. To make a quick sweet potato chaat, boil or microwave a sweet potato until tender, then peel and chop it into small cubes. Toss the cubes with rock salt, black pepper, a dash of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cumin powder. For a bit of crunch, you can add some roasted peanuts or pomegranate seeds.

Why It Works: Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, which help keep you energized. They’re also filling, making them a perfect snack to curb your hunger while keeping you satisfied throughout the day.

During Navratri, keeping your energy levels high while adhering to fasting rules can sometimes feel like a challenge, but with these 5-minute snack ideas, you can enjoy satisfying treats that are quick to prepare and full of nourishment. Whether you need something sweet, savory, or refreshing, these snacks offer variety and are perfect for satisfying your hunger pangs during the festivities.