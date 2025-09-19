When in Jaipur, do as the Jaipurites do—and that includes indulging in the city’s rich and flavorful cuisine. The capital of Rajasthan is not only known for its majestic forts and colorful bazaars but also for its mouth-watering food that’s steeped in tradition and brimming with bold flavors. Whether you're a foodie or a curious traveler, here are 5 must-try dishes in Jaipur that locals swear by.

1. Dal Baati Churma – The Royal Staple

No trip to Jaipur is complete without savoring the iconic Dal Baati Churma. This hearty Rajasthani trio consists of:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dal: a spicy lentil curry,

Baati: hard, baked wheat balls soaked in ghee, and

Churma: sweet, crumbled wheat mixed with ghee and jaggery.

Locals love this dish for its perfect balance of savory and sweet flavors, and it's often served during festivals and family gatherings.

2. Laal Maas – A Spicy Legacy

If you're into fiery flavors, Laal Maas is a must. This traditional Rajasthani mutton curry is known for its deep red color, thanks to Mathania red chillies, and its smoky, intense taste.

It’s a favorite among Jaipur’s meat lovers and often enjoyed with bajra roti or plain rice.

3. Ghewar – The Festive Sweet Treat

A traditional Rajasthani dessert, Ghewar is especially popular during festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan. This disc-shaped sweet is made from flour, soaked in sugar syrup, and often topped with rabri or dry fruits.

Locals queue up at sweet shops for the first bite of freshly made ghewar every festive season.

4. Pyaaz Kachori – The Spicy Tea-Time Snack

Crispy on the outside and stuffed with a spicy onion filling, Pyaaz Kachori is a Jaipur street food staple. It’s best enjoyed hot, with tangy tamarind chutney and a steaming cup of masala chai.

This humble snack has become a daily breakfast or evening indulgence for many Jaipur locals.

5. Ker Sangri – The Desert’s Delight

Made from dried desert berries (ker) and beans (sangri), this tangy, spicy vegetable dish is a true taste of Rajasthan's arid landscape. Cooked with local spices and often paired with bajra roti or missi roti, Ker Sangri is a staple in many homes in Rajasthan.

It’s a great option for vegetarians and offers something unique you won’t find in other parts of India.