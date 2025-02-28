Avoid Keeping THESE 5 Things In Your Wallet Or Risk Financial Troubles!

Money and prosperity hold great significance in our lives. Often, at the beginning of the month, our wallet feels full, but as time passes, expenses increase, and we find ourselves facing financial shortages. Have you ever wondered why this happens? If you are experiencing financial difficulties without any clear reason, the cause might be the items you keep in your wallet.

According to Vastu Shastra, certain objects in your wallet can attract negative energy, leading to financial instability. Many people store unnecessary things in their wallets without realizing that some items should be avoided to maintain a steady flow of wealth. Let’s explore the five things that should never be kept in a wallet to ensure Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and prevent financial troubles.

1. Torn or Worn-out Currency Notes

Vastu Shastra advises against keeping torn, worn-out, or damaged currency notes in your wallet. Such notes not only appear inauspicious but also attract negative energy, hindering financial growth. Keeping torn currency can obstruct the smooth flow of money, leading to financial difficulties. If you have such notes, exchange them for new ones and keep your wallet organized with fresh currency.

2. Old Bills and Receipts

Many people store old bills, receipts, or unnecessary papers in their wallets, thinking they might be useful in the future. However, according to Vastu, keeping old receipts and bills in your wallet is considered inauspicious. These items attract negative energy and may lead to financial strain. It is essential to regularly clean your wallet and only keep necessary items that promote positive energy.

3. Photographs of Deceased Relatives

While we cherish the memories of our late family members, keeping their photographs in the wallet is not advisable as per Vastu Shastra. It is believed that this can bring negative energy, leading to financial instability. Instead, place the photographs of deceased loved ones in the south direction of your home, which is considered an appropriate spot according to Vastu.

4. Old Coins and Demonetized Currency

If your wallet contains old coins or notes that are no longer in circulation, it is best to remove them immediately. Keeping outdated currency in your wallet not only makes it bulky but also disrupts financial progress. According to Vastu, such items can block the flow of wealth and create unnecessary obstacles in financial growth. Store old coins separately or donate them instead of carrying them around.

5. Religious Images in a Leather Wallet

Vastu Shastra advises being mindful of the material of your wallet before placing religious images in it. If your wallet is made of leather, avoid keeping pictures of gods and goddesses, as leather is derived from animals and is believed to carry negative energy. This can negatively impact your financial well-being. Instead, opt for a cloth or non-leather wallet if you wish to keep sacred images, ensuring the presence of positive energy.

Additional Vastu Tips for Maintaining a Prosperous Wallet

Always Keep Some Money in Your Wallet: Even a small amount should always be present, as an empty wallet is believed to attract financial instability.

Keep Your Wallet Clean and Organized: A tidy wallet with only necessary items enhances financial stability.

Store Your Wallet in the Right Direction: Keep your wallet in the left pocket or side, as it is considered auspicious for attracting wealth.

Do Not Lend Your Wallet to Others: Lending your wallet can lead to loss of wealth, so always keep it with yourself.

(The views expressed in the article are those of the expert quoted. Zee News does not confirm it.



