5 Ultimate Assamese Foods Not To Skip On Bohag Bihu 2025

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and is one of the most significant festivals in Assam. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, it heralds the arrival of spring and the start of a new harvest season. The festival is filled with traditional music, dance, and of course, delicious food. As the heart of Assamese culture beats through its cuisine, here are five ultimate Assamese dishes that you absolutely cannot miss during Bohag Bihu 2025.

1. Pitha (Traditional Rice Cakes)

No celebration of Bohag Bihu is complete without Pitha, the quintessential Assamese sweet. Pitha is a variety of rice cakes that come in different forms—both sweet and savory. Some of the popular types include:

Til Pitha: Made with a stuffing of sesame seeds and jaggery, it’s an absolute treat.

Makhon Pitha: A soft, sweet, and moist rice cake stuffed with coconut and jaggery.

Ghila Pitha: Deep-fried and crunchy, this savory version is made with rice flour and filled with a spicy mix of ingredients.

Pitha is an integral part of Assamese culture and is usually prepared in large quantities for family and friends to enjoy together during the Bihu festivities.

2. Masor Tenga (Sour Fish Curry)

Masor Tenga is the epitome of Assamese comfort food, especially during the warmer months. This tangy, aromatic fish curry is made with fresh, local fish like rohu, katla, or tengra, cooked in a broth of tomatoes, lemon, and green mangoes. The balance of sourness and spices makes Masor Tenga incredibly refreshing and perfect for a Bihu feast. Often served with plain rice, it’s a delicious combination that captures the essence of Assamese flavors.

3. Khaar (Assamese Delicacy with Raw Papaya)

Khaar is a dish that is synonymous with Assamese cuisine. It’s made with raw papaya, pulses, and the unique addition of alkaline water strained from the ashes of sun-dried rice. This dish is typically served with rice and is known for its distinct, earthy flavor. The raw papaya gives it a subtle sweetness, while the alkaline water lends a slightly bitter taste, creating a perfect balance of flavors. Khaar is considered a ceremonial dish and is a must-have for Bohag Bihu celebrations.

4. Dharoni (Green Gram Curry)

A staple during Bohag Bihu, Dharoni is made with green gram (mung dal) cooked with an assortment of vegetables and spices. It’s light, wholesome, and packed with nutrition. This dish is typically served with rice and is often paired with other rich, spicy dishes to balance out the flavors. The simplicity and health benefits of Dharoni make it a dish you won’t want to skip during Bihu.

5. Chira-Doi (Flattened Rice with Yogurt)

For those with a sweet tooth, Chira-Doi is a delightful treat during Bohag Bihu. Chira (flattened rice) is served with creamy, homemade yogurt and sometimes topped with jaggery or banana slices. This simple, yet comforting dish is perfect as a breakfast or evening snack during the festive season. It is not only delicious but also light, making it an ideal food to kick off the day of celebrations.

As you gather with family and friends, make sure to savor these traditional Assamese delicacies—because no festival is complete without a hearty, flavourful feast!