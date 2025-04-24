5 Years Without Garbage Bins: One Family In Mumbai Made Sustainable Lifestyle

Each day at Sonika Bhasin’s home in Mumbai begins with small yet meaningful rituals that reflect years of mindful living. As reported by The Better India, composting kitchen waste, opting for bioenzymes, avoiding disposables, and cutting down on packaging aren’t extraordinary acts in her household — they’re simply second nature.

According to The Better India, what began as a few conscious swaps has now blossomed into a lifestyle rooted in purpose.

On her kitchen counter sits a container that collects the day’s vegetable scraps, destined for an earthen composter tucked away in her balcony. “It’s nature’s alchemy,” she says with a smile. “With time, microbes, and the right balance, these scraps turn into black gold — rich compost that feeds our home garden.” That very garden returns the favor with mint, basil, lemons, and tomatoes that nourish her family’s meals, completing a poetic circle of sustainability.

Sonika’s young son, Abir, watches this transformation in wonder, growing up with the lesson that waste doesn’t have to be wasteful.

But composting is just one piece of the puzzle. As The Better India highlights, Sonika’s eco-conscious approach extends to every aspect of her home. From carefully sorting dry waste for recycling every fortnight to avoiding non-recyclables like sanitary pads and tissues, her family lives by the principle of reducing what can’t be reused.

“I use a menstrual cup, cloth napkins, and even opted for reusable diapers when Abir was little,” she explains. “It’s all about reducing reject waste and embracing better alternatives.”

She shops for groceries without packaging, carrying cloth pouches to local stores and supporting Indian brands that use minimal, eco-friendly packaging. Even clothing has become a mindful choice — thrift stores and preloved fashion have replaced impulsive buys.

Her cleaning habits are similarly low-impact, thanks to DIY bioenzymes made from fruit peels, jaggery, and water — a natural, cost-effective alternative to chemical cleaners. “It’s not just better for the environment,” she adds, “but also for my plants, since the leftover solution acts as fertiliser and pesticide.”

All these efforts add up — over five years, Sonika’s household has functioned without a traditional garbage bin. It was motherhood, she says, that sparked this transformation. “Abir’s birth made me rethink our consumption. I didn’t want my child to inherit a planet drowning in waste,” she reflects.

The ripple effect of her lifestyle is far-reaching. As The Better India notes, friends, neighbors, and even colleagues have embraced small changes after visiting her zero-waste home. From composting to eco-friendly birthday parties, her journey continues to inspire.

“I never intended to change the world,” Sonika says, “but it turns out that simple choices — made every day — can start a chain reaction.”