6 Easy Ways To Add Nuts And Dry Fruits To Your Summer Diet

Indian summers can be brutal, the sweltering heat leaves us craving light yet energizing meals that won’t weigh us down. This is where nuts and dry fruits come to the rescue. Packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, they’re the perfect way to stay nourished without feeling heavy.

The best part? Incorporating them into your diet is easier than you think. Here are 6 simple yet flavourful ways to enjoy nuts and dry fruits all summer long as shared by Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist, Farmley.

1. One of the easiest ways to boost your summer nutrition is by blending nuts into smoothies and coolers. Soaking almonds, cashews, or pistachios overnight and adding them to mango, banana, or berry smoothies creates a creamy, nutrient-rich drink. For natural sweetness, toss in dried figs or dates instead of sugar. If you’re feeling adventurous, try adding soaked dates to lassi or sprinkling chopped almonds into aam panna for an extra crunch. These small tweaks transform ordinary drinks into satisfying, energy-boosting treats.

2. Salads are a summer staple, but they can sometimes feel a bit bland. Elevate them by tossing in roasted peanuts, walnuts, or slivered almonds for a satisfying crunch. Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or chopped apricots add a sweet-tangy contrast to fresh veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. A squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of chaat masala tie everything together, turning a simple salad into a flavorful, filling dish that’s perfect for lunch or as a refreshing side.

3. No Indian meal is complete without chutneys, and nuts can take them to the next level. A creamy peanut-coriander chutney—made by blending roasted peanuts with mint, green chilies, and curd—pairs wonderfully with parathas, dosas, or grilled veggies. For a sweet and tangy option, try a date-tamarind dip, perfect for pakoras and kebabs. Even a simple cashew-garlic spread can serve as a rich, vegan alternative to mayo. These chutneys not only enhance flavor but also pack in extra nutrition with minimal effort.

4. When hunger strikes between meals, skip the processed snacks and opt for homemade trail mixes instead. A mix of almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries makes for a balanced, energy-boosting snack. For twist, toss them with chat masala or roasted cumin powder. Another quick option is stuffing dates with walnuts or rolling them in crushed pistachios—these bite-sized treats are perfect for on-the-go snacking, post-workout fuel, or even road trips.

5. Summer desserts like kheer, custard, and kulfi can be made healthier without sacrificing taste. Adding chopped pistachios, almonds, or cashews to kheer or vermicelli pudding gives it a delightful crunch. For a no-cook option, blend dates into fruit custard for natural sweetness and top it with crushed nuts. And if you’re craving something truly indulgent, badam-pista kulfi with saffron-soaked raisins is a decadent yet nutritious treat. These desserts prove that you don’t have to compromise on flavor to eat well.

6. There’s something incredibly refreshing about beginning your summer mornings with a handful of soaked dry fruits. Soaked almonds become easier to digest and gentler on the stomach, while soaked raisins and figs help improve metabolism and hydration. You can eat them on their own, blend them into breakfast bowls, or even sprinkle them over yogurt or porridge. This age-old practice is a simple yet powerful way to give your body a cool, nutrient-packed start to the day.