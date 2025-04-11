6 Horror Stories For Every Type Of Fear! Paranormal, Psychological, Or Slasher?

Whether you are into ghost stories, mind-twisting thrillers, or scary slasher tales, we have got you covered! This list of gripping horror stories promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, no matter what kind of fear excites you. Get ready for a rollercoaster of suspense and terror!

1. Asur- Rise of the fallen (March 2024- JioHotstar)

Ancient mythology meets modern-day crime as a ruthless mastermind unleashes chaos, forcing forensic experts to confront their darkest fears. As the line between good and evil blurs, a high-stakes battle unfolds.

2. Drop (April 11, 2025 - Theatrical release)

A seemingly ordinary situation spirals into chaos as hidden fears and suppressed emotions surface, pushing the characters to the brink of insanity. As reality blurs with paranoia, terrifying consequences unfold. Experience the gripping suspense of Drop, releasing in theatres on April 11th.

3. Kaalbhairavi (Pocket FM)

Patriarchal notions and practices are challenged by a young girl and her aunt who possess supernatural powers, causing strange & blood-curdling incidents around them. Dive into the enigmatic story of Kaalbhairavi only on Pocket FM.

4. Munjya (Zee5)

Deep-rooted folklore comes alive when a vengeful spirit returns to haunt a family, unleashing chaos and terror. As dark secrets unravel, they must confront the sinister force before it’s too late.

5. You (April 24, 2025 - Netflix)

Obsessive love turns deadly as Joe Goldberg, a charming yet dangerous man, becomes fixated on the women he desires. His twisted obsession leads to chilling consequences as he stops at nothing to control their lives. Dive into the dark and gripping world of You’s season finale, only on Netflix.

6. Bhoot Bungla (April 30, 2025 - Zee5)

A haunted mansion shrouded in mystery becomes the center of bizarre and terrifying events as a group of friends sets out to uncover its secrets. As eerie occurrences escalate, they realize that danger lurks closer than they imagined.