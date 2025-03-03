Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2866892https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/6-superfoods-to-boost-eye-health-who-reports-2-2-billion-people-visual-impaired-2866892.html
NewsLifestyle
WHO

6 Superfoods To Boost Eye Health, WHO Reports 2.2 Billion People Visual Impaired

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.2 billion people worldwide experience near or distant vision impairment.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

6 Superfoods To Boost Eye Health, WHO Reports 2.2 Billion People Visual Impaired Image credit: Freepik

Vision quality can decline for various reasons, regardless of age. While aging is often associated with poor eyesight due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the WHO identifies refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma as the primary global causes of vision impairment and blindness.

The WHO also reports that nearly half of these cases—about 1 billion—could have been prevented or remain unaddressed.

How to Improve Poor Eyesight?

In addition to clinical treatments, natural strategies can help enhance vision.

Research highlights the significance of lifestyle changes, including quitting smoking, engaging in regular exercise, using protective eyewear, maintaining hand hygiene before handling contact lenses, and wearing sunglasses that offer 99%–100% UVA and UVB protection.

Nutrition also plays a vital role in maintaining good eyesight. Consuming the right nutrients can support and improve eye health.

6 Foods to Improve Vision Naturally

Sunflower Seeds – Packed with vitamin E and other essential nutrients, an ounce of sunflower seeds may help slow age-related macular degeneration.

Dark Leafy Greens – Vegetables like kale and spinach contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamins A, C, and E, which can reduce the risk of long-term eye diseases.

Fish – Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish supports overall eye health and offers various additional benefits.

Beans and Legumes – A great plant-based source of fiber and zinc, these foods help maintain sharp vision, making them an excellent choice for vegans.

Oranges – High in vitamin C, oranges are known for their antioxidant properties, which may help prevent age-related cataracts.

Water – Staying hydrated is crucial for eye health, as it helps prevent dry eyes and maintains overall well-being.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK