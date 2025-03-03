6 Superfoods To Boost Eye Health, WHO Reports 2.2 Billion People Visual Impaired

Vision quality can decline for various reasons, regardless of age. While aging is often associated with poor eyesight due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the WHO identifies refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma as the primary global causes of vision impairment and blindness.

The WHO also reports that nearly half of these cases—about 1 billion—could have been prevented or remain unaddressed.

How to Improve Poor Eyesight?

In addition to clinical treatments, natural strategies can help enhance vision.

Research highlights the significance of lifestyle changes, including quitting smoking, engaging in regular exercise, using protective eyewear, maintaining hand hygiene before handling contact lenses, and wearing sunglasses that offer 99%–100% UVA and UVB protection.

Nutrition also plays a vital role in maintaining good eyesight. Consuming the right nutrients can support and improve eye health.

6 Foods to Improve Vision Naturally

Sunflower Seeds – Packed with vitamin E and other essential nutrients, an ounce of sunflower seeds may help slow age-related macular degeneration.

Dark Leafy Greens – Vegetables like kale and spinach contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamins A, C, and E, which can reduce the risk of long-term eye diseases.

Fish – Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish supports overall eye health and offers various additional benefits.

Beans and Legumes – A great plant-based source of fiber and zinc, these foods help maintain sharp vision, making them an excellent choice for vegans.

Oranges – High in vitamin C, oranges are known for their antioxidant properties, which may help prevent age-related cataracts.

Water – Staying hydrated is crucial for eye health, as it helps prevent dry eyes and maintains overall well-being.