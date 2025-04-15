7 Desi Indian Snacks To Enjoy While Watching Your Favourite TV Series Or IPL Match

When it comes to flavour-packed bites that hit all the right notes—spicy, tangy, crunchy, and comforting—Indian snacks are in a league of their own. Whether you’re looking for a quick teatime treat, something to munch on during a movie night, or simply craving a burst of desi flavor, India’s street food and snack culture has something for everyone.

Here are 7 must-try Indian snacks that are beloved across the country:

1. Samosa

A classic and forever favorite! This golden, crispy pastry is stuffed with a spicy mix of mashed potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Deep-fried and best served hot with tamarind or mint chutney, the samosa is the undisputed king of Indian snacks.

Best with: A hot cup of masala chai.

2. Pani Puri / Golgappa / Puchka

Call it what you will, this street snack is an explosion of flavors. Hollow, crispy puris are filled with spiced potato, tangy tamarind water, and flavored mint chutney. You pop them whole in your mouth—prepare for a delicious burst!

Pro tip: The spicier, the better!

3. Pakora (Bhajiya)

These deep-fried fritters are made by dipping vegetables (like onion, potato, or spinach) in a seasoned gram flour batter and frying until golden and crispy. They're especially popular during the monsoon season.

Perfect pairing: Rainy day + chai + pakoras = bliss.

4. Chaat

The ultimate street food medley. A mix of crisp papdi (crackers), boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, chutneys, and spices—chaat is a rollercoaster of sweet, spicy, tangy, and crunchy in every bite.

Regional twist: Try Delhi-style Aloo Tikki Chaat or Mumbai’s Bhel Puri.

5. Murukku / Chakli

A crunchy spiral snack made from rice flour and urad dal flour, seasoned with spices, and deep-fried to perfection. Popular in South Indian and Maharashtrian households, especially during festivals.

Fun fact: It's a great travel snack—long shelf life and super addictive!

6. Vada Pav

Mumbai’s answer to the burger. A spicy potato vada is sandwiched between a soft pav (bun), layered with garlic chutney and green chili. Street food royalty in Maharashtra, this snack is flavorful, fiery, and filling.

Warning: Highly addictive.

7. Dhokla

A steamed, fluffy, savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour, Dhokla is light, spongy, and slightly tangy. It’s a staple from Gujarat and often garnished with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.

Best served: With green chutney and a sprinkle of coconut.