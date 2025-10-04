7 Detox Drinks To Cleanse Your Body After The Durga Puja Feast

After several days of indulging in rich, spicy foods, sweets, and late-night revelry during Durga Puja, your body definitely deserves a break. While the festive spirit was all about celebration and togetherness, your digestive system might now be craving a detox.

Here are 7 powerful yet simple detox drinks that will help you cleanse your system, boost your metabolism, and get back on track—without starving or feeling drained.

1. Warm Lemon Water with Honey

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why it works:

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and helps flush out toxins. Honey soothes the digestive tract and adds a touch of sweetness.

How to prepare:

Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water.

Add 1 tsp of raw honey.

Drink every morning on an empty stomach.

Benefits:

Boosts digestion, aids in weight loss, and gives your skin a glow.

2. Cucumber Mint Detox Water

Why it works:

Cucumber hydrates and cools the body, while mint aids digestion and soothes the stomach.

How to prepare:

Slice 1 cucumber and a handful of mint leaves.

Add them to 1 litre of water.

Let it infuse overnight in the fridge.

Benefits:

Flushes out toxins, keeps you hydrated, and supports healthy skin.

3. Turmeric Ginger Tea

Why it works:

Both turmeric and ginger have powerful anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties.

How to prepare:

Boil 1 cup of water with ½ inch grated ginger and ¼ tsp turmeric.

Let it simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Add lemon or honey if desired.

Benefits:

Reduces bloating, aids liver function, and boosts immunity.

4. Green Tea with Lemon

Why it works:

Green tea is full of antioxidants and boosts metabolism, while lemon enhances its cleansing properties.

How to prepare:

Brew 1 green tea bag in hot water.

Add juice of half a lemon.

Benefits:

Burns fat, fights free radicals, and improves digestion.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Detox Drink

Why it works:

ACV balances pH levels, controls blood sugar, and aids digestion.

How to prepare:

Mix 1 tbsp ACV in a glass of warm water.

Add a dash of cinnamon and a teaspoon of honey (optional).

Benefits:

Reduces bloating, supports weight management, and detoxifies the gut.

6. Coconut Water with Lemon and Mint

Why it works:

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes and replenishes lost minerals. Lemon and mint give it an added detox twist.

How to prepare:

Mix 1 glass of fresh coconut water with juice of half a lemon and a few crushed mint leaves.

Benefits:

Hydrates, flushes out toxins, and supports digestion.

7. Beetroot and Carrot Juice

Why it works:

Both are loaded with antioxidants and fibre, which support liver detox and improve skin health.

How to prepare:

Blend 1 small beetroot and 1 carrot with some water.

Strain (optional) and add a few drops of lemon juice.

Benefits:

Purifies the blood, boosts stamina, and improves complexion.

Final Tips:

Combine these detox drinks with light meals (like khichdi, soups, or steamed veggies) for a few days.

Stay hydrated and get enough rest.

Avoid alcohol, processed foods, and excessive caffeine during your detox period.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)