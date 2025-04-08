7 Yoga Poses To Stay Calm And Comfortable In Hot Summer Weather

As the summer heat intensifies, staying calm and comfortable becomes essential. Yoga, with its calming and cooling effects, is an excellent way to manage the high temperatures while maintaining balance and peace.

These 7 yoga poses can help you stay cool, calm, and collected during the summer months:-

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Benefits: Child's Pose is a gentle, restorative pose that allows your body to relax deeply while stretching the back and calming the nervous system.

How to Perform:

- Start by kneeling on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart.

- Sit back on your heels and slowly lower your torso to the ground, resting your forehead on the mat.

- Stretch your arms out in front of you or rest them by your sides, palms facing upward.

- Stay in this position for 1-3 minutes, focusing on deep, slow breathing.

Why It Helps in Summer: Child's Pose helps release tension and calms the body, making it perfect for hot summer days when you want to relax and reset.

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Benefits: This inverted pose stretches the entire body, relieves stress, and helps cool the body down by encouraging fresh blood flow to the brain.

How to Perform:

- Start in a tabletop position with your hands and knees on the floor.

- Tuck your toes and slowly lift your hips toward the ceiling, aiming to form an upside-down “V” shape with your body.

- Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart. Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Why It Helps in Summer: The downward dog pose allows for deep breathing and a refreshing stretch for your entire body. It's a perfect way to bring your energy up without overheating.

3. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Benefits: This calming and cooling stretch targets the spine, hamstrings, and back, while promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

How to Perform:

- Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you.

- Inhale and lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge at the hips and fold forward, reaching for your feet or shins.

- Keep your legs engaged and hold for 1-2 minutes, focusing on steady breathing.

Why It Helps in Summer: Seated Forward Bend releases tension and calms the body, which is ideal when dealing with the heat and stress of a busy summer day.

4. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Benefits: This restorative pose is perfect for cooling down, as it helps improve circulation, reduce swelling in the legs, and relax the body.

How to Perform:

- Sit next to a wall and lie back on the floor, extending your legs up the wall.

- Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing upward, and focus on deep breathing.

- Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes.

Why It Helps in Summer: Legs Up the Wall helps to lower your heart rate, calm the nervous system, and reduce the feeling of heat in the body, making it a perfect way to relax during a hot summer day.

5. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Benefits: Cobra Pose is a gentle backbend that helps open the chest and lungs while promoting deep breathing and cooling energy.

How to Perform:

- Begin lying on your stomach with your legs extended behind you and your hands placed under your shoulders.

- Press into your hands and lift your chest and upper body off the floor, extending your arms as much as possible.

- Keep your elbows slightly bent and engage your back muscles.

- Hold for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply.

Why It Helps in Summer: This pose opens the chest and allows for deeper breaths, which helps cool the body and provide a refreshing energy boost.

6. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Benefits: Savasana is a deeply relaxing pose that helps cool down the body and calm the mind. It's a great way to end your yoga practice or take a moment to relax during the day.

How to Perform:

- Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms at your sides, palms facing up.

- Close your eyes and allow your body to relax completely, focusing on your breath.

- Stay in this position for 5-10 minutes, allowing your body to absorb the benefits of your practice.

Why It Helps in Summer: Savasana promotes deep relaxation and cooling, helping you reset and recharge when the heat feels overwhelming.

7. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Benefits: Bridge Pose helps open the chest, stretch the hips, and stimulate the thyroid, which can be particularly energizing and cooling on hot days.

How to Perform:

- Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

- Press your feet into the ground and lift your hips toward the ceiling, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

- Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then slowly lower your hips back to the floor.

Why It Helps in Summer: Bridge Pose helps open the chest, promoting deeper breathing, and its energizing effects provide a refreshing feeling during hot summer days.

Yoga is a wonderful way to stay calm, cool, and comfortable during hot summer months. By incorporating these 7 yoga poses into your daily routine, you can reduce stress, improve flexibility, and cool down your body. Whether you're practicing in the morning or after a long day in the sun, these yoga poses will help you stay balanced and relaxed throughout the summer heat.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)