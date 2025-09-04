70 Kg Weight Loss Journey In 2 Years- Influencer Shares THESE 4 Simple Morning Habits Is The Reason

Kate Daniel has shed more than 70 kg in just two years, and she believes her success comes down to four simple morning habits rather than complicated routines.

Weight loss, she explains, isn’t about secret hacks or overnight transformations—it’s about staying consistent every single day. Small actions build up over time, and that’s often where people either move forward or lose momentum. It doesn’t require extreme diets or intense workouts; what truly makes a difference is developing habits you can realistically follow.

In one of her recent Instagram videos, Kate—who is also a Bariatric Coach—opened up about her journey. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, she not only lost over 70 kg but has also managed to maintain her results for two years. She credits this long-term success to four basic morning practices that gave her structure, kept her motivated, and gradually became part of her lifestyle.

Here are 4 simple habits she shared that helped her along the way.

1. Do not skip breakfast

Skipping breakfast does not really save calories. It usually just leads to more snacking and overeating later in the day. Starting the morning with something quick, protein-packed and tasty keeps energy steady and hunger in check.

2. Move before overthinking it

It does not have to be a full workout. A walk, some stretches, even a little dancing around the kitchen counts. Moving the body early helps calm the mind and creates a sense of consistency without the pressure of “exercise.”

3. Water first, then everything else

A glass of water before coffee or breakfast goes a long way. Staying hydrated supports energy, reduces cravings and keeps digestion running smoothly. It is one of the easiest ways to feel better overall.

4. One small promise at a time

Instead of chasing big, overwhelming goals, start with one small commitment. Following through on something simple builds momentum and gradually shifts the mindset from giving up to showing up.