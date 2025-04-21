Advertisement
AIR TRAVEL TIPS

8 Foods You Should Avoid Before Boarding A Flight

Before a flight, opt for light, easily digestible meals — think lean proteins, whole grains, fruits (like bananas), and plenty of water. Your gut (and seat neighbours) will thank you.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
8 Foods You Should Avoid Before Boarding A Flight Image credit: Freepik

Air travel can be stressful enough without adding a rumbling stomach, bloating, or an urgent need for the restroom mid-flight. What you eat before boarding can significantly impact how you feel in the air — especially with the dry cabin air, high altitude, and limited bathroom access. Here are 8 foods you’re better off skipping before takeoff:

1. Cruciferous Vegetables (Broccoli, Cauliflower, Cabbage)
These fiber-rich veggies are super healthy, but they also contain raffinose, a sugar that produces gas during digestion. At high altitudes, your body already deals with pressure changes — don’t add bloating and gas to the mix.

2. Fried or Greasy Foods
Fast food or anything deep-fried can leave you feeling sluggish and nauseous in the air. These foods are heavy on your digestive system and can cause heartburn or indigestion, especially when you're sitting for hours.

3. Beans and Lentils
Packed with fiber and protein, yes — but beans can cause gassiness and bloating, which is the last thing you want in the confined space of an airplane seat. Not to mention, airplane cabin pressure can intensify that discomfort.

4. Carbonated Drinks
Sodas and sparkling waters might seem refreshing, but they trap excess air in your digestive system, which can lead to belching, bloating, and discomfort mid-flight. Stick to still water or herbal tea instead.

5. Chewing Gum or Sugar-Free Candy
These often contain sugar alcohols like sorbitol, which can cause gas and diarrhea in some people. Also, chewing gum makes you swallow more air — not great when the cabin is already expanding your insides.

6. Alcohol
That pre-flight wine or cocktail might calm your nerves, but alcohol is a diuretic — it dehydrates you, which is already a problem during flights. It can also disrupt sleep and make jet lag worse.

7. Spicy Foods
Chili-heavy meals or hot sauces might be tempting, but they can lead to acid reflux, heartburn, or even an upset stomach — all made worse in a sitting position at 35,000 feet.

8. Dairy Products (if you’re lactose sensitive)
Even if you’re only mildly lactose intolerant, milk, cheese, or creamy sauces can spell trouble when your digestive system is under stress. Cabin pressure and low humidity can make symptoms like cramping and bloating worse.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK