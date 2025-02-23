8 Healthy And Tasty Snacks To Binge On During India vs Pakistan Match

The excitement of an India vs Pakistan cricket match is unmatched, and what makes it even better is delicious snacks to munch on while watching the game. But instead of indulging in unhealthy junk food, why not try some nutritious and tasty alternatives?

Here are 8 healthy snacks that will keep your energy up and add to the fun of the match without guilt.

1. Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)



Crunchy and light, roasted makhana is the perfect snack for game time. They are rich in protein, low in calories, and packed with antioxidants. Season them with a pinch of black salt, chaat masala, or peri-peri for extra flavor.

2. Masala Corn Chaat



This tangy and spicy snack is loaded with fiber and vitamins. Boil some sweet corn, mix it with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a refreshing treat.

3. Baked Sweet Potato Fries



Instead of deep-fried French fries, opt for baked sweet potato fries. They are rich in fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants. Simply cut sweet potatoes into wedges, season them with olive oil, paprika, and salt, and bake them until crispy.

4. Greek Yogurt Dip with Veggies



Ditch the store-bought creamy dips and make a healthy Greek yogurt dip instead. Add garlic, cucumber, and herbs like mint or coriander. Serve it with cucumber, carrot, and bell pepper sticks for a refreshing and nutritious snack.

5. Sprouts Chaat



A protein-rich and crunchy snack, sprouts chaat is a great alternative to fried namkeens. Toss boiled moong sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and a dash of black salt and cumin powder for a zingy, delicious experience.

6. Quinoa Tikki



Swap unhealthy fried tikkis with baked or air-fried quinoa tikkis. These crispy delights are made with quinoa, mashed potatoes, and spices, providing a tasty and nutritious snack. Pair them with homemade mint chutney for extra flavor.

7. Peanut & Jaggery Energy Bites



A sweet yet healthy option, peanut and jaggery energy bites are a great source of protein and natural sugar. Make small bite-sized balls with roasted peanuts and melted jaggery to satisfy your sweet cravings during the match.

8. Popcorn with a Twist



Skip butter-laden popcorn and make a healthier version at home. Air-pop some popcorn and season it with a mix of black salt, turmeric, and nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. It’s a light yet filling snack that keeps you going through the intense match moments.