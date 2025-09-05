8 Must-Have Non-Veg Starter Recipes For Eid Party

Eid is a time of joyous celebration, family gatherings, and, of course, mouth-watering food! If you’re planning an Eid party and want to impress your guests with some delicious non-vegetarian starters, you’re in the right place. From juicy kebabs to crispy fried delights, these 8 must-have non-veg starters will elevate your party menu and keep everyone coming back for more.

1. Chicken Seekh Kebabs

A classic favorite, Chicken Seekh Kebabs are spicy, flavorful, and incredibly tender. Made with minced chicken, fresh herbs, and a blend of aromatic spices, these kebabs are grilled to perfection and served with green chutney and onion rings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Mutton Sheekh Kebabs

If you want something richer and more robust, Mutton Sheekh Kebabs are the way to go. The minced mutton is mixed with spices and herbs, shaped onto skewers, and cooked over charcoal or in an oven, giving them a smoky, succulent taste.

3. Chicken Malai Tikka

For a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth starter, Chicken Malai Tikka is a must. The chicken pieces are marinated in a mixture of cream, cheese, yogurt, and mild spices, then grilled to juicy perfection. It’s mild, luscious, and perfect for those who prefer less heat.

4. Fish Amritsari

Originating from Punjab, Fish Amritsari is a crispy fried starter that features fish fillets marinated in a tangy and spicy gram flour batter. Deep-fried until golden and crunchy, it’s perfect with mint chutney and lemon wedges.

5. Chicken Reshmi Kebab

Soft, creamy, and delicately spiced, Chicken Reshmi Kebab is another classic starter. The chicken is marinated in cream, yogurt, nuts, and mild spices before being grilled or cooked in a tandoor, offering a velvety texture and rich taste.

6. Mutton Samosas

No party platter is complete without samosas! Mutton samosas are filled with spicy minced meat and potatoes, then fried until crisp and golden. They’re a perfect bite-sized starter that guests love to nibble on.

7. Prawn Pakoras

For seafood lovers, Prawn Pakoras are irresistible. Fresh prawns are coated in a seasoned chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy. Served with a tangy tamarind or mint chutney, these pakoras add a delightful crunch to your starter spread.

8. Chicken 65

This spicy, deep-fried chicken starter is a South Indian favorite. Marinated with yogurt, chili powder, and a blend of spices, Chicken 65 is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and packs a flavorful punch.

Tips for Serving Your Eid Starters