8 Unforgettable Odia Dishes To Try On Odia New Year 2025

Odia New Year, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is a grand celebration that marks the beginning of the new agricultural year in Odisha. It falls on April 14th and is an important festival for the people of the state. The day is celebrated with much fanfare, religious rituals, and of course, a lavish spread of traditional dishes that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Odisha.

If you are looking to experience the true essence of Odia cuisine this Odia New Year 2025, here are 8 unforgetful dishes you must try:

1. Pakhala Bhata (Fermented Rice)

Pakhala Bhata is the heart of Odia cuisine, especially during the summer months and festivals like Odia New Year. It is made with fermented rice soaked in water, often served with fried vegetables, badi (lentil dumplings), and aloo bharta (mashed potatoes). The tangy, slightly sour flavor of fermented rice is refreshing and comforting, making it a perfect dish to kick off the festivities.

2. Dahi Pakhala (Curd Pakhala)

A variation of Pakhala Bhata, Dahi Pakhala is a cooling dish made with rice soaked in curd. It is often accompanied by badi (fried lentil balls), aloo bharta, and fried vegetables. This dish is a must-try during the hot days of the Odia New Year, as it is both nutritious and soothing to the stomach.

3. Macha Besara (Fish in Mustard Gravy)

Odisha has a strong connection with seafood, and Macha Besara is one of the state's most famous fish dishes. Fish, typically Rohu or Mrigal, is cooked in a spicy mustard gravy, tempered with garlic, ginger, and curry leaves. The robust flavor of mustard paste and the fresh fish combine to create a delectable dish that is often served with rice. It's a must-have for seafood lovers on this festive occasion.

4. Dalma (Lentil and Vegetable Stew)

Dalma is a classic Odia dish that features a mix of lentils and vegetables like pumpkin, raw banana, and potatoes, cooked with a blend of traditional spices. The unique ingredient in Dalma is the addition of ginger, garlic, and cumin, giving it an aromatic and flavorful kick. It is often paired with hot rice and is a staple at Odia feasts.

5. Chhena Poda (Baked Cheese Dessert)

Odia cuisine is known for its use of chhena (cottage cheese), and Chhena Poda is a must-try dessert during Odia New Year. This dish is made by baking chhena, sugar, and cardamom into a round, caramelized delight. The result is a rich, sweet treat with a smoky flavor, making it a perfect conclusion to a festive meal. It's a symbol of Odia culinary craftsmanship and is enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

6. Enduri Pitha (Steamed Rice Cake)

Enduri Pitha is a traditional Odia sweet that is often made during festivals and special occasions like Odia New Year. It is a rice flour cake stuffed with a filling made of grated coconut, jaggery, and khoya. The cake is wrapped in turmeric leaves and steamed, giving it a unique aroma and flavor. The sweet, sticky filling paired with the soft rice cake makes it a delightful treat.

7. Kanika (Sweet Rice)

Kanika is a traditional Odia sweet rice dish made with basmati rice, sugar, ghee, raisins, and cardamom. The dish is often served during festive occasions, and it’s particularly common during Odia New Year celebrations. The perfect balance of sweetness, fragrance, and richness from ghee makes Kanika an unforgettable addition to any Odia feast.

8. Santula (Vegetable Stew)

Santula is a simple yet hearty vegetable stew that is often prepared with a variety of seasonal vegetables, like eggplant, potatoes, and drumsticks. The dish is mildly spiced, allowing the natural flavors of the vegetables to shine through. Santula is usually served with rice and complements other dishes in a traditional Odia meal.

Whether you’re in Odisha or celebrating with family and friends across the world, these 8 Odia dishes are the perfect way to ring in the new year and enjoy the diverse, flavorful cuisine of the region.