97% Milk Samples Found Adulterated In Rajasthan: 6 Easy Ways To Test Milk Purity At Home

A recent investigation in Rajasthan has uncovered a shocking truth: 97% of milk samples in the state are adulterated, with water being the primary contaminant. The Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) has launched a campaign to raise awareness and offer free tests to the public until February 17, ensuring the community is informed about the dangers of consuming adulterated milk.

Milk, known for being rich in calcium and essential nutrients, is an integral part of a balanced diet. However, milk adulteration, especially with harmful substances like water and chemicals, has become a serious issue not just in Rajasthan, but across the entire country. According to the RCDF's campaign, out of 7,299 samples tested, 3,475 were found to be adulterated with water. In total, 48.24% of the samples contained water, while 1.41% contained chemical adulterants like detergents and starch, as per TOI.

Why is Milk Adulterated?

Milk adulteration is the process of adding inferior substances to degrade the quality of the milk. Common adulterants include water, detergents, starch, synthetic milk, and even harmful chemicals like formalin and coloring agents. Adulterating milk allows sellers to increase their profit margins by reducing the quantity of real milk, though it comes at a serious cost to public health, as adulterated milk lacks essential nutrients and can cause health issues.

How to Check the Purity of Milk at Home

Thanks to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), there are simple and reliable ways to test milk purity right at home. Here are six easy tests you can do:

Starch Adulteration Test:

Boil 2-3 ml of milk and let it cool. Add 2-3 drops of iodine solution. If the milk remains unchanged or turns slightly yellow, it's pure. If it turns blue, it’s adulterated with starch.

Detergent Adulteration Test:

Add 5 ml of milk to a transparent glass, then add an equal amount of water. Shake well. If there's no or minimal lather, the milk is pure. If a persistent lather forms, detergent is present.

Urea Adulteration Test:

Mix 5 ml of milk with an equal amount of soybean or arhar powder in a test tube. Shake it and dip a red litmus paper. If the paper stays red, the milk is pure; if it turns blue, urea is present.

Formalin Presence Test:

Take 10 ml of milk in a test tube and add 2-3 drops of concentrated sulphuric acid along the sides. If the color doesn't change, the milk is pure; if violet or blue rings appear, formalin is present.

Synthetic Milk Test:

Mix 5 ml of milk and 5 ml of water in a test tube and shake. If no stable lather forms, the milk is pure. If it forms persistent froth, it's adulterated with synthetic milk.

Water Adulteration Test:

Place a drop of milk on a polished, slanting surface. If it stays in place or flows slowly leaving a white trail, it’s pure. If the drop flows quickly without a trail, water is present.

The prevalence of milk adulteration in Rajasthan calls for immediate awareness and action. With the help of these simple home tests, consumers can take control and ensure that the milk they are consuming is pure and free from harmful adulterants. Stay safe, and make sure to test your milk!