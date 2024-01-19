In a heartfelt story, Hiteshwariba Jadeja, who is 41 years old, shared her incredible journey as a breast cancer survivor. She found hope and strength in her determination and excellent medical care. Hiteshwariba lives in Jamnagar and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Her journey had its tough moments, and she struggled emotionally with the diagnosis. However, she faced her condition head-on and eventually beat cancer.

She was deeply hurt by the news, feeling scared and unsure. Thinking about her 3 kids who were too young to comprehend her illness. But with support from her family and a great medical team, she overcame the fear and eventually beat cancer

Initially, she felt breast pain, and her gynaecologist recommended mammography and a biopsy for diagnosis. She also underwent chemotherapy alongside the PHESGO treatment, which played a significant role in her successful battle against cancer. Her medical journey included rigorous chemotherapy along with the efficient PHESGO drug.

Hiteshwariba discussed her journey, highlighting a fantastic treatment called PHESGO, which saved time and worked well. Unlike traditional treatments, PHESGO only required her to spend half an hour in the outpatient department (OPD) for each session, significantly reducing her treatment time. This allowed her to make the most of her days and cherish precious moments with her family.

"When Hiteshwariba sought consultation, she had already lost hope, asking herself, "Why me?" Instilling hope in her was a challenge, but through consistent consultations, we managed to restore her hope and bring positivity. The remarkable progress she displayed is praiseworthy, and she is presently leading a regular life with her family." says Dr. Chirag Desai, a consulting oncologist and the director of Hemato Oncology Clinic at Vedanta in Ahmedabad, the treating physician for Hiteshwariba.

In Hiteshwariba's own words, "Being a mom of three, my family's constant support was like a rock during my tough times. I'm really thankful for my amazing doctor who played a huge role in my successful journey to beating cancer. Today, as a cancer survivor, I want to inspire others facing similar struggles. My story shows that people can be incredibly strong and determined."

Her journey reminds us of the incredible strength we all possess in the fight against diseases like breast cancer. Her story is not just about surviving but thriving, reinforcing the belief that we can overcome life's most daunting challenges with determination, unwavering support, and access to groundbreaking treatments.