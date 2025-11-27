Ageless At 74: Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Everyday Diet And Wellness Secrets

Zeenat Aman celebrated her 74th birthday on November 19, 2025, and continues to age with effortless grace. Naturally, fans are curious about how she stays so vibrant and healthy in her seventies. The iconic star—beloved for films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Don—revealed her approach to food in an Instagram post on February 13, emphasising a diet built on balance and moderation.

Her day kicks off with a cup of black tea and a handful of soaked almonds. Breakfast is typically smashed avocado on sourdough topped with cheddar, though she sometimes switches to Indian favourites like chilla or poha. Lunch is her most substantial meal, featuring dal, sabzi, roti, and sides—she especially enjoys khatti dal, matar aloo, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney. By early evening, Zeenat reaches for a light snack, often roasted makhana with mild spices. And yes, she treats herself to a couple of squares of her favourite chocolate—because who can resist?

Zeenat credited her mother for her lifelong food philosophy: “eat small, eat fresh.” In her post, she wrote, “Food is fuel, and long before nutritionists, dieticians, and personal trainers were in fashion, my mother instilled a simple credo—eat small, eat fresh. Now it seems to be a trend to show what’s on your plate, so here are mine, in honour of both social media culture and my ma’s teaching.”

Morning bites of Zeenat Aman

“Mornings start with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked and peeled almonds.”

Breakfast meal of Zeenat Aman

“For the past few years, breakfast has usually been smashed avocado on sourdough with chunks of cheddar cheese. If I’m craving Indian flavours, I swap it for a chilla or poha.”

Lunch meal of Zeenat Aman

“Lunch is my heaviest meal—simple dishes like dal, sabzi, roti, and some sides. Today it’s tangy khatti dal, matar aloo in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney.”

Evening snack of Zeenat Aman

“Evening snacks are essential. Around 5 pm, my Man Friday Aijaz roasts a bowl of lightly spiced makhana for me—crunchy, light, and nutritionist-approved!”

She wrapped up her post by admitting that her favourite moment of the day is her sweet treat: “I’m careful about sugar, but I won’t cut it out entirely. These smooth, rich Royce squares are a current favourite. I could finish the whole box, but I try to stick to two pieces at a time!”