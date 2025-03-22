Amaal Mallik Breaks Ties With Family, Blames Parents: Expert Shares How Toxic Parenting Affects You

Bollywood singer Amaal Mallik in a shocking post, revealed that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. The composer also made a startling revelation about his family ties. Amaal Mallik took to Instagram to share these distressing details, blaming his parents, actor Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, for his heartbreaking decision.

This revelation also highlights the growing distance between him and his brother, Armaan Mallik, this post came 3 months after Armaan's wedding. Amaal announced that he is cutting all ties with his family members and that his interactions with them will be "strictly professional."

Toxic parenting can have a profound impact on your mental health, shaping the way you see yourself, interact with others, and navigate life’s challenges. Constant criticism, emotional neglect, excessive control, or manipulation can lead to deep-seated insecurities, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

Growing up in such an environment often results in difficulty setting boundaries, forming healthy relationships, and managing stress effectively. The emotional scars left by toxic parenting can persist into adulthood, affecting both personal and professional aspects of life. Recognising these patterns is the first step toward healing and breaking the cycle for future generations.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares some focus points of impacts, Affects, causes of toxic parenting while speaking with Zee News English.

Ques- How can toxic parenting contribute to depression from childhood to adulthood?

Dr Chandni: Toxic parenting leaves deep, invisible wounds that can manifest as depression throughout a person’s life. When children are raised in an environment filled with criticism, neglect, emotional manipulation, or unrealistic expectations, they internalize these experiences as reflections of their own inadequacy. Constant belittling, comparison, or excessive control erodes a child’s sense of self-worth, making them more prone to developing depressive tendencies.

A child who grows up feeling unworthy or never “good enough” often carries these beliefs into adulthood. Their inner dialogue becomes a harsh, self-critical voice, leading to chronic self-doubt and emotional numbness. The unpredictable nature of a toxic household, where love is conditional, emotions are invalidated, and affection is transactional, creates deep-seated anxiety and insecurity. Over time, this emotional instability can turn into full-blown clinical depression, making it difficult for the person to form healthy coping mechanisms or trust their own emotions.

Many adults raised in toxic environments struggle with decision-making, an overwhelming fear of failure, and an inability to express emotions openly. Without intervention, the cycle continues, affecting their relationships, work, and overall mental health. The good news is that awareness, therapy, and conscious healing can help break this pattern and create a healthier emotional landscape.

Ques- What are the long-term psychological effects of growing up with toxic parenting?

Dr Chandni: The psychological impact of toxic parenting is far-reaching, often extending well into adulthood. Some of the most common long-term effects include –

• Chronic self-doubt and impostor syndrome: Constant criticism makes individuals question their abilities and struggle with self-worth, even when they are successful.

• Fear of abandonment and attachment issues: Growing up in an unpredictable household can lead to either extreme dependency in relationships or an aversion to emotional intimacy.

• People-pleasing and lack of boundaries: When love and validation are earned rather than freely given, individuals grow up feeling responsible for other people’s happiness, often at the cost of their own needs.

• Emotional numbness and dissociation: Suppressing emotions to survive a toxic environment can lead to difficulty processing or expressing feelings later in life.

• Heightened anxiety and hypervigilance: The unpredictability of a toxic home makes individuals excessively cautious, fearing conflict or failure at all times.

• Depression and suicidal ideation: A constant sense of inadequacy, coupled with emotional neglect, can lead to deep-rooted sadness and a loss of purpose.

Healing from these effects requires self-awareness, inner work, and sometimes professional guidance. Recognizing the patterns is the first step to breaking free from them.

Ques- How do toxic family dynamics affect self-esteem and relationships?

Dr Chandni: Toxic family dynamics instil in individuals a distorted perception of self-worth, love, and connection. When a child is subjected to emotional neglect, excessive control, or manipulation, they internalize the belief that love is conditional.

This impacts their self-esteem in the following ways –

• Low self-worth: Children who are constantly criticized or compared to others grow up believing they are not good enough. This leads to a pattern of self-sabotage and an inability to recognize their own strengths.

• Difficulty trusting others: If a child's primary caregivers were inconsistent or emotionally unavailable, they may struggle to trust people in adulthood. Relationships become a battleground of fear such as fear of being hurt, abandoned, or manipulated.

• Toxic relationship patterns: Many individuals subconsciously recreate familiar toxic patterns in their relationships, choosing emotionally unavailable or controlling partners because that’s what feels ‘normal’ to them.

• Fear of vulnerability: Expressing emotions feels unsafe when one grows up in a home where feelings were dismissed or mocked. This leads to emotional suppression, making it difficult to connect deeply with others.

The impact of toxic family dynamics isn’t just psychological; it rewires the way a person interacts with the world. Breaking free from these patterns requires conscious healing and re-learning what healthy love and self-worth look like.

Ques- How can one set boundaries with toxic parents without feeling guilt or fear?

Dr Chandni: Setting boundaries with toxic parents is one of the hardest but most necessary steps toward healing. The key is to reframe boundaries as self-preservation, not punishment. Here’s how to do it –

• Acknowledge your right to boundaries: Your emotional well-being matters. It’s okay to say no to conversations, behaviors, or expectations that harm you.

• Communicate clearly and firmly: Keep it simple - "I am not comfortable discussing this topic," or "I need space to focus on my mental health." You don’t owe them long explanations.

• Start small: If a drastic boundary feels overwhelming, begin with smaller limits, like reducing communication frequency or setting time limits on visits.

• Let go of guilt: Guilt often arises from years of conditioning. Remember, prioritizing your well-being doesn’t make you ungrateful—it makes you responsible for your own healing.

• Prepare for resistance: Toxic parents may react with manipulation, guilt-tripping, or anger. Stand firm in your decision and remind yourself why you need these boundaries.

Boundaries are not about breaking relationships; they are about protecting your peace. The more you enforce them, the stronger your emotional foundation becomes.

Ques- When does it become important to cut off ties with parents?

Dr Chandni: While setting boundaries can sometimes help, there are cases where completely cutting ties is the healthiest option. This decision becomes necessary when –

• Your mental and physical health are at risk: If interactions with your parents lead to extreme anxiety, depression, or physical symptoms of stress, distance may be necessary.

• They repeatedly violate your boundaries: If, despite setting clear limits, they continue to manipulate, guilt-trip, or emotionally abuse you, it may be time to step away.

• They use financial or emotional control: If love and support are given conditionally or as a means to manipulate you, breaking free may be the only way to reclaim your independence.

• You feel like you’re losing yourself: If their presence makes you feel like you have to shrink, suppress your emotions, or constantly prove your worth, it’s time to choose yourself.

Walking away is not an easy choice, but sometimes it is the only way to heal and build a healthier life.

Ques- What’s the societal pressure of cutting off parents in a culture that reveres them?

Dr Chandni: In societies where parents are placed on a pedestal, cutting ties can feel like an act of rebellion rather than self-preservation. The guilt is compounded by cultural expectations that equate filial duty with unquestioning obedience. Common societal pressures include –

• Judgment and isolation: People may label you as “ungrateful” without understanding your pain.

• Fear of ruining family reputation: Many fear being shamed for exposing family dysfunction.

• Expectation of forgiveness: Society often pressures individuals to “forgive and forget,” dismissing the deep emotional wounds inflicted.

Overcoming this pressure requires recognizing that your well-being matters more than societal expectations. Healing is an individual journey, not a collective decision.

Ques- Does It Heal with Time?

Dr Chandni: Healing is not just about time - it’s about intention and effort. While time allows for distance and perspective, true healing requires –

• Inner work: Understanding and processing past wounds through self-reflection, therapy, or journaling.

• Rebuilding self-worth: Learning to separate your identity from the labels assigned by toxic family members.

• Creating healthy relationships: Surrounding yourself with people who validate and support you unconditionally.

Time alone does not erase trauma, but combined with conscious healing, it can create space for emotional freedom and resilience.

Ques- How can someone avoid toxic behaviors in their own parenting or relationships?

Dr Chandni: Breaking generational patterns requires self-awareness and a commitment to doing better. Here’s how –

• Heal your own wounds first: Unprocessed trauma often leads to repeating toxic behaviors unconsciously. Seek healing before stepping into parenthood or deep relationships.

• Practice emotional validation: Allow children and partners to express their feelings without judgment or dismissal.

• Lead with love, not control: Encourage autonomy rather than imposing rigid expectations.

• Model healthy boundaries: Teach by example, respect others' limits and maintain your own.

• Communicate openly and respectfully: Honest, compassionate conversations create trust and emotional safety.

Conscious effort, self-awareness, and a willingness to learn and unlearn can help break toxic cycles and create healthier, more fulfilling relationships.