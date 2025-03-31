April 1st is the one day of the year when it’s perfectly acceptable — even encouraged — to pull a prank on your friends, family, and coworkers. Whether you're looking to bring some laughter to your loved ones or just want to embrace the playful spirit of the day, here are 15 fun and light-hearted pranks to try out on April Fool's Day 2025!

1. Fake Bug Invasion

Place a few realistic fake bugs (like cockroaches or spiders) around the house in unexpected places like the bathroom, kitchen, or under the bed. Watch your family jump when they spot the creepy critters!

2. "Broken" TV Remote

Wrap up a piece of tape over the sensor of the TV remote or remove the batteries, and then hand it to someone with a smile. They'll be baffled when nothing works, and it might take them a while to figure out what's going on.

3. Swap the Sugar and Salt

Switch the sugar in the sugar bowl with salt. When someone goes to add sugar to their coffee or tea, they'll get an unexpected salty surprise. Make sure to watch their faces as they take that first sip!

4. Jelly Juice

Prepare a cup of "juice" the night before by making a batch of gelatin in a clear glass. The next morning, serve it as if it were a regular drink. When they try to take a sip, they'll realize it's actually set jelly!

5. Shaving Cream Deodorant

If someone in your house uses a stick deodorant, gently remove the bottom and replace it with shaving cream. When they go to apply it, they'll be in for a smooth and creamy surprise!

6. Mouse Prank

Tape a small piece of paper over the bottom of someone's computer mouse, blocking the sensor. They'll wonder why the mouse is no longer working, even after trying to move it around.

7. Fake Toilet Paper Roll

Replace the toilet paper roll in the bathroom with a roll that has a completely different texture — like wrapping paper or a thick napkin. The confusion will be priceless when someone tries to pull it.

8. Color Changing Milk

Add a few drops of safe, food-grade coloring to a carton of milk (preferably one that's almost finished). When someone pours a glass, they'll be shocked by the bright color that appears.

9. Fake Phone Call or Text

Send a fake, funny text or create a phone call using apps like “Prank Dial” that have pre-recorded scenarios. Share a laugh as they get an unexpected message or call from a celebrity or even a “wrong number.”

10. The Ol' "Broken" Pencil

Sharpen a pencil down to a stub, then cover it with a small piece of tape. When someone tries to use it, it won’t work properly, leaving them scratching their heads.

11. Shampoo Swap

Switch out someone's shampoo with a thick conditioner or a similar-looking product. When they try to wash their hair, they'll wonder why their hair feels so greasy and heavy.

12. Upside-Down Cup of Water

Fill a cup with water, place a piece of stiff cardboard over the top, and then flip it upside down onto a countertop or table. The water will stay inside, but when your target tries to pick up the cup, it will spill everywhere!

13. The Classic Soap That Won’t Lather

Coat a bar of soap with clear nail polish. When someone tries to wash their hands, they’ll be puzzled as the soap won’t lather no matter how much they try.

14. The Fake Phone Screen

Download an image of a cracked phone screen and set it as the wallpaper on your friend’s or family member’s phone. When they pick it up, they’ll think their phone is broken, only to discover it’s a clever illusion.

15. Glitter Bomb Envelope

Put a small amount of glitter inside an envelope and send it to someone with a “just because” note. When they open it, glitter will spill everywhere, creating a big (and fun) mess.

Pro Tips for a Successful April Fool's Day: