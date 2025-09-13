Are Ants Sign Of Bad Luck In Kitchen Or Home? Cultural Beliefs And Easy Remedies To Remove Them

Ants are one of the most common insects seen in Indian households, especially in kitchens where food is easily accessible. While they may look small and harmless, many cultures associate ants with beliefs about luck and prosperity. Alongside these traditional views, it’s also important to know practical home remedies to get rid of them naturally.

Ants in Indian Beliefs: Red vs. Black

In Indian traditions, ants are often seen as indicators of fortune. Black ants are usually considered auspicious, believed to bring prosperity and wealth when spotted in the home. On the other hand, red ants are often viewed as inauspicious, associated with disputes, loss, or bad luck if they appear in large numbers inside the house.

While these beliefs are rooted in cultural practices, what matters most is maintaining hygiene and preventing infestations.

Why Ants Enter Your Kitchen

Ants are attracted to food, sugar, oil, and crumbs left uncovered. Moisture, cracks in walls, and leftover spills also make the kitchen an easy breeding ground. Regular cleaning and food storage can help prevent them from entering your space.

Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ants

1. Lemon Juice

The acidity of lemon disrupts the ant trail and drives them away. Squeeze fresh lemon juice around entry points like doors and windows.

2. Vinegar Spray

Mix equal parts vinegar and water and spray it in areas where ants are active. The strong smell keeps them at bay and cleans the surface too.

3. Baking Soda and Sugar

Mix baking soda with sugar and place it where ants are found. Sugar attracts them, while baking soda eliminates them naturally.

4. Cinnamon or Cloves

Placing cinnamon sticks or cloves in cupboards and kitchen corners works as a natural repellent, thanks to their strong fragrance.

5. Salt Water Solution

Boil water with salt and spray it near ant trails. It is one of the simplest and most cost-effective methods to prevent ant colonies.

While cultural beliefs suggest that black ants bring good fortune and red ants bring bad luck, practically, any ant infestation in the kitchen can cause hygiene issues. Using simple home remedies like lemon, vinegar, and cinnamon can help keep them away and maintain a clean, pest-free home.

