In a world where TikTok trends and viral toys shape pop culture, one unexpected character has taken center stage the Labubu doll. With its mischievous grin, pointy teeth, and eerily cute face, Labubu has gone from collectible to controversial in a matter of months. While collectors adore its quirky design, a growing number of people believe there’s something supernatural lurking beneath its surface — prompting doll burnings, warnings from spiritual leaders, and a wave of unsettling stories online.

The Rise of Labubu: Cute or Creepy?

Originally created by Hong Kong-based toy artist Kasing Lung and produced by the brand Pop Mart, Labubu was meant to be part of the imaginative "The Monsters" series. Fans loved the doll for its gothic-cute aesthetic, a unique mix of innocence and horror that made it a staple on collector shelves and Instagram reels.

However, the sudden obsession with Labubu soon shifted from harmless fandom to viral fear. Videos began circulating on TikTok and YouTube showing people claiming paranormal activity after purchasing the doll — from nightmares and sleep paralysis to flickering lights and unexplained sounds.

The Possession Rumors

So, where did the idea of Labubu being possessed come from? It all began when multiple social media users from different parts of the world started sharing eerily similar stories:

Dolls falling off shelves without being touched

Children talking to the dolls as if they were alive

Pets behaving anxiously around them

Spiritual healers warning people to "keep them out of sacred spaces"

Some netizens even claimed their Labubu doll's expression changed overnight.

Burning the Dolls: A Viral Cleansing Ritual

As fear spread, so did dramatic videos of people burning their Labubu dolls — sometimes in bonfires, sometimes in ritual-like settings. These users say it’s the only way to “break free from the energy.” While critics dismiss these acts as superstition or clickbait, many followers claim they felt lighter, calmer, or “spiritually relieved” after destroying the doll.

Even spiritual advisors and energy healers from different cultures have weighed in — with some calling the doll "a magnet for unwanted energy" due to its impish appearance and mysterious origins.

So, Should You Be Worried?

Whether the Labubu doll is a possessed object or just a victim of internet hysteria, one thing is certain — it has sparked global conversation about how quickly superstition can spread in the digital age.

If you own one and love it, enjoy it. But if your gut says otherwise… maybe keep it out of your bedroom. Just in case.

In a world where trends rise overnight, the case of the Labubu dolls has taken a dark and unexpected turn. What started as a cute collectible craze has spiraled into viral fears of possession and paranormal influence. Whether the stories are fueled by coincidence, social media hysteria, or something more sinister, one thing is clear — Labubu is no longer just a toy. As videos of burning dolls flood the internet and debates continue to rage, we’re left wondering: are these fears rooted in truth, or are they just the price of a trend gone too far?

