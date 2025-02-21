Avoid Donating These Items After Sunset: It Could Anger Goddess Lakshmi And Bring Financial Misfortune

In Indian culture, donation is seen as a virtuous act that brings positive energy and prosperity to the giver. However, Vastu Shastra and astrology emphasize that the timing and choice of items for donation are crucial. Donating certain things after sunset is considered inauspicious and may displease Goddess Lakshmi, leading to financial instability and bad luck. Let’s explore the items you should never donate after sunset.

1. Salt

According to Vastu Shastra, salt absorbs negative energy and is vital for maintaining harmony and purity in a home. Donating salt after sunset can disrupt the home’s positive aura, attracting negativity. This can lead to conflicts, misunderstandings, and financial instability. Since salt symbolizes prosperity, donating it at the wrong time can invite poverty and financial hardships.

2. Onions and Garlic

Onions and garlic are classified as tamasic foods that affect mental and emotional balance. They are also linked to the planet Ketu, known for causing confusion and instability. Donating these after sunset can increase negative energy, leading to household disputes and strained relationships. It is believed that onions and garlic can attract bad luck if donated at night. For positive effects, donate them during the day.

3. Turmeric

In Indian tradition, turmeric symbolizes prosperity, purity, and auspiciousness. It is connected to the planet Jupiter, representing wealth and growth. Donating turmeric after sunset can weaken Jupiter’s positive influence, leading to financial instability, marital discord, and career obstacles. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi may withdraw her blessings if turmeric is donated in the evening.

4. Milk and Curd

Milk and curd symbolize purity and well-being and are associated with the Moon, which governs emotional stability. After sunset, the Moon’s influence wanes, and donating milk or curd during this time can lead to emotional distress and disrupt harmony at home. It is said that evening donations of dairy products may upset Goddess Lakshmi, causing financial losses.

5. Money

Money should always be given thoughtfully and at auspicious times. According to Vastu, donating money after sunset can negatively impact financial stability and reduce Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. It can also lead to unexpected expenses and financial hardships. To avoid such issues, it is best to donate money during daylight hours.

6. Broomsticks

In Hindu culture, broomsticks symbolize cleanliness, prosperity, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. A broom not only cleans physical spaces but also sweeps away negative energies. Donating a broom after sunset is believed to invite poverty and economic instability, potentially leading to Goddess Lakshmi withdrawing her blessings. For good fortune, donate brooms only during the day.

7. Needles and Sharp Objects

Sharp objects like needles are linked to the planet Rahu, which represents confusion and negative energy. Donating these after sunset is said to amplify Rahu’s malefic effects, leading to mental stress, health problems, and household disputes. These items should only be donated during the day and under favorable circumstances to avoid attracting negativity.

When Is the Right Time to Donate?

Donation is an act of kindness, but choosing the right time and items is essential. Early morning, when the sun’s energy is most positive, is considered the best time for donations. Giving food, clothing, gold, fruits, or essential items during this time is believed to bring great benefits. Donating to those in need, supporting education, or contributing to healthcare also brings positive karma.

The Final Word

While donating is a noble act that supports social welfare, following Vastu and astrological principles ensures that it also attracts positivity into your life. Donating certain items after sunset can unintentionally invite financial misfortune and displease Goddess Lakshmi. By following these time-honored guidelines, you can ensure that your acts of kindness bring peace, prosperity, and happiness into your home.