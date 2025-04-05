Avoid These 5 Inauspicious Gifts For Girls During Kanya Pujan 2025: What Not To Give On Navratri Ashtami-Navami

Navratri 2025: Kanya Pujan, which is celebrated on Ashtami or Navami Tithi of Navratri, is a religious Hindu ceremony in which young girls are revered as forms of Goddess Durga. According to tradition, devotees shower gifts and food items to these girls. Although gifting is a lovely act, it should be noted that certain products are considered religiously inappropriate or unlucky on this day.

Here’s a guide to what should not be gifted during Kanya Pujan in 2025 and what are the better alternatives.

Avoid giving These Items during Kanya Pujan:

1. Leather Products

Items like leather shoes, belts, or purses are strictly avoided as they are derived from animal products. Navratri emphasizes purity, non-violence, and sattvik (pure) living—gifting leather contradicts these values.

2. Black-Colored Items

Black is often associated with negativity and is considered inauspicious during Hindu rituals. Avoid gifting black clothes, accessories, or toys. Opt for vibrant or red-colored items instead.

3. Sharp Objects

Avoid gifting scissors, needles, knives, or anything that can cut. These are believed to symbolize relationship rifts, obstacles, and negativity.

4. Used or Second-Hand Items

Gifting used or old items reflects a lack of respect and care. Kanya Pujan calls for reverence and devotion, so ensure your gifts are new, clean, and thoughtful.

5. Items with Negative Symbols

Avoid gifts with dark, violent, or sad themes, including cartoons or books that depict horror or sorrow. Instead, choose items with joyful, spiritual, or cultural designs.

Best Gifts to Give on Kanya Pujan:

If you’re unsure about what to give, here are some ideal and auspicious gift suggestions for the girls worshipped during Kanya Pujan:

→ Colorful bangles or bracelets

→ Red dupattas or chunaris

→ Sweets and seasonal fruits

→ Hair accessories like clips, bands, or ribbons

→ Pens, pencils, notebooks, and storybooks

→ Small purses or water bottles

→ Tilak kits with roli and rice

→ Drawing or coloring kits

→ Educational toys and games

These gifts not only bring joy to children but also honor the sacred essence of the ritual.

Kanya Pujan is a divine celebration of femininity and devotion. By avoiding inauspicious items and choosing thoughtful, symbolic gifts, you can make this Navratri 2025 more meaningful and spiritually uplifting.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)