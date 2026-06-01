Beating the summer heat: How cold brew is becoming Gen Z’s favourite beverage

With rising temperatures and increasing heat waves, Gen Z and millennials want both refreshment and luxury from their drinks. Cold brew coffee is a trending beverage for this summer season, as the demand for it has grown tremendously. Cold brew offers great taste, contains less acidity, has versatility in food pairings, and has attracted consumers who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle while also being trendy. What started as a niche product sold at coffee shops has now become a status symbol by becoming part of people's lifestyle.

Coffee culture in India

“Due to its compatibility with today's lifestyles of young Indian consumers, as well as the heat and developing coffee culture in India, cold brew coffee is quickly gaining in popularity as a summer beverage. It has a much smoother and less acidic profile than typical iced coffees, making it an ideal option for Gen Z and millennials seeking low-sugar, stylish, and easy-to-consume drinks. The rise in the popularity of cold brew, from both a specialty coffee cafe option for budget-minded customers and also due to the availability of on-demand delivery applications for quick timeliness and availability of RTD (ready-to-drink) items, makes cold brews more accessible in urban cities across India. The new flavours of mango, lemonade, vanilla, and nitro cold brew are an attraction for younger consumers. Gen Z is also exploring new ways of working, and a work-from-café environment has emerged with the growing influence of social media trends. This trend has also led to a growing acceptance of cold brew as a gentler coffee on the stomach with its sooner-to-drink, smooth taste and lower acidity than other forms of coffee,” says Aditya Sharma, co-founder, Pour Over Coffee Roasters.

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“Cold brew has become a preferred summer drink for many young people across India due to its association with lifestyle and wellness. As young people increasingly adopt coffee as part of their identity and culture, they are opting for cold brew instead of traditional coffee because of its smoother flavour and reduced acidity. Consumers continue to seek unique ways to enjoy refreshing beverages, and we’re experimenting with flavours that appeal to Gen Z’s changing tastes by creating cold brews such as coconut cold brews combined with citrus notes," says Ginny Kohli, founder, Neighbors Goa.

Benefits beyond refreshment

“Cold brew coffee is evolving from being a seasonal trend to a lifestyle shift. It has become very popular with both Gen Z and millennials. Youngsters are searching for drinks that are refreshing and offer benefits beyond refreshment. Café culture has changed from a place to drink coffee to a place that provides experiences, aesthetic beauty, comfort, and promotes social interaction. Cold brew offers a versatile, flavourful, and almost bitterness-free drinking experience compared to traditional coffees. The demand for iced and cold coffee has been increasing, especially during the afternoon to evening hours," says Rahul Sehgal, business head - Bird Foods.

Cold brew has become a new type of beverage that many people are now seeing as not only a beverage but a way of life, social connection with others, and a drink that supports wellness for long summer months throughout India.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)