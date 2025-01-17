10 Routine Habits That Can Cause Hair Loss And How To Avoid Them

Many people experience hair loss, which can be frustrating, especially when dealing with thinning areas or bald spots. While genetics and medical issues often get the blame, some everyday habits can really contribute to hair fall. What might appear harmless initially can eventually weaken hair follicles and lead to more shedding.

Here are ten habits that might make hair loss worse:-

1. Washing Hair Too Often with Hot Water

If you wash your hair too frequently or use hot water, you might be stripping your scalp of its natural oils. This can result in dry, weak hair that's easier to break and lose. Hot water can also irritate the scalp and lead to hair fall. It's better to wash your hair with lukewarm water and limit your washes to 2-3 times a week, depending on your hair type.

2. Wearing Tight Hairstyles

Styles like tight ponytails, braids, or buns can stress the hair follicles, especially when worn too often. This condition, known as traction alopecia, happens when hair is pulled too tightly from the roots, leading to breakage and thinning over time. It's wise to choose looser hairstyles and avoid pulling your hair back too tightly all the time.

3. Using Heat Styling Tools Excessively

Frequent use of heat styling devices such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers can harm the hair cuticle, making it weak and prone to damage. Too much heat can dry out your hair, increasing the risk of split ends and thinning. If you need to use heat, always apply a protectant spray and try to cut down on how often you use those tools.

4. Brushing Hair Incorrectly

Brushing your hair too forcefully or using the wrong type of brush can lead to breakage. Hair is more delicate when it's wet, so it's best to use a wide-tooth comb or a brush made for wet hair. Be gentle when tackling tangles and avoid yanking at your hair.

5. Not Eating a Balanced Diet

If your diet lacks essential nutrients, you could experience hair loss. Healthy hair needs vitamins and minerals like iron, biotin, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and E. An unbalanced diet, especially one low in protein or high in processed foods, can harm hair health and increase shedding. Focus on a balanced diet that benefits both your overall health and your hair.

6. Overdoing Chemical Treatments

Using chemical treatments like coloring, perming, or relaxing can weaken the hair shaft, making it brittle. Frequent usage of these treatments can lead to considerable hair loss, particularly if the chemicals are harsh or applied improperly. If you color your hair often, try to use gentler options and minimize chemical use.

7. Dealing with Stress and Anxiety

Ongoing stress and anxiety can cause a type of hair loss called telogen effluvium, where many hair follicles shed prematurely. Stress can upset hormonal balance in the body and disrupt normal hair growth cycles, leading to increased shedding. Finding ways to manage stress, whether through relaxation, exercise, or therapy, can help lessen hair loss caused by this.

8. Neglecting Scalp Care

Ignoring your scalp can harm your hair health. Since hair follicles are located on the scalp, if it isn’t well clean and nourished, hair growth can stall. Buildup of oils, dirt, or dead skin can clog follicles and hinder growth. Regular scalp massages, gentle exfoliation, and using appropriate hair care products can help maintain a healthier scalp and support better hair growth.

9. Going to Bed with Wet Hair

Sleeping with wet hair can make it fragile and increase the chance of breakage. Wet hair is more vulnerable, and friction on the pillow can lead to damage and shedding. If you wash your hair at night, let it dry naturally first, or try using a silk pillowcase to reduce friction.

10. Overlooking Health Issues

Certain health problems, like thyroid issues, hormonal imbalances, or autoimmune diseases, can result in hair loss. If you notice a significant amount of hair falling out, it’s important to speak with a healthcare professional to check for underlying health issues. Ignoring potential medical conditions can worsen hair loss and lead to further complications.

While some hair loss is normal, excessive shedding often links back to habits we might not think about. By paying attention to how we take care of our hair, managing stress, and leading a healthy lifestyle, we can help reduce excessive hair loss. If you experience significant shedding that doesn’t improve with lifestyle changes, it’s a good idea to consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional to explore any underlying problems.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)