5 Essential Winter Care Hacks For Healthy Skin; Check Expert Recommendation

Just as the mercury level drops and humidity decreases with the approaching winter, the skin feels dry, flaky, and rather irritated. Healthy, glowing skin during these months of chill does warrant some extra care and attention.

Here's what an expert recommends as five winter skincare hacks to keep your skin radiant and protected through the season as shared by Dr. Vidushi Jain, Dermatologist & Medical Head, Dermalinks:

1. Hydrate Inside Out

A lot of dehydration often occurs during winter, which can reflect on your skin. Hydration is achieved through drinking enough water. Pair this with hydrating foods like cucumber, oranges, and leafy greens to boost your skin from within. Lock it in with an external application of hydrating serum that carries hyaluronic acid, which plumps up your skin into a soft canvas.

2. Changing to a Gentle Cleanser

Harsh soaps and cleansers strip away the natural oils of the skin, exacerbating dryness. Opt for a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser that cleanses without compromising the skin’s natural barrier. Look for ingredients like ceramides or glycerin to nourish your skin while cleansing.

3. Moisturize Strategically

Moisturizing cannot be skipped over winter. Go for something richer and creamier, which would make the hydration last longer. Moisturizer is best applied immediately after washing face or bathing when still damp to better lock into moisture. Also, discuss about the injectable moisturizers with your dermatologist. This treatment infuses the skin directly with intense hydration. Consider treatments focused on rejuvenating your hands, aimed at restoring the appearance of youth and suppleness in your hands.

4. Don’t forget to use Sunscreen

Many people forget to use sunscreen during winter, thinking that the sun's rays are less harmful. However, UV rays are always present and can do the damage needed. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen at least SPF 30 or higher even on cloudy days to guard against early aging and sunspots. Oral sunscreens are a new, convenient approach to protect your skin from within against the damaging effects of UVs.

5. Add a Nighttime Repair Routine

It's also perfect for winter nights is your skin repair period. Let a night cream or serum with nourishing retinol, peptides, or antioxidants.

These repair damage from the day, promote cell renewal, and let your skin regenerate over the night of sleep.

Bonus Tip: Take care of your Lips and Hands