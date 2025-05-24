5 Hairstyles To Keep You Cool For Summer!

Whether you are heading to brunch, a girls’ night out, or vacationing the White Lotus style (minus the drama, of course), the perfect hairstyle does not exist unless you’ve got the right hair products that do not give the sticky-icky feeling!

Hairstyling powders that blend easily, weather resistant hairsprays, strong-hold gels, and texturizing mousses, that last—here’s everything you need to pull off these 5 summer-ready styles that are both fashion-forward and functional.

The Chunky Claw Clip Flip

➢ Start with air-dried or blow-dried hair.

➢ Shake a small amount of hair styling volumizing powder into your palm, rub it between your hands and distribute it evenly from roots to the tips.

➢ Twist hair into a smooth rope and turn it 180 degrees upwards.

➢ Secure it with a statement claw clip at the roots, closer to the nape of your neck.

➢ Let the remaining flipped out ends fall naturally.

➢ Tease the crown area by gently backcombing it and pull out a few long strands on both sides to soften the look.

➢ Finish with a short burst of hairspray to hold the look for up to 24 hours.

The Slicked-Back Bun

➢ Work a generous amount of hair mousse into damp hair.

➢ Start at the roots, then smooth down the crown area to ensure a slick finish.

➢ Use a fine-toothed comb or a brush, working in small sections, and comb everything flat toward the back of your head.

➢ Once everything is sleek, twist the hair into a tight coil and secure with bobby pins or a strong elastic band.

➢ Spritz a luminizing hairspray onto a toothbrush or a small fine-toothed comb, and gently tame any remaining flyways, also giving the top surface a slightly shiny look.

Braid Rope

➢ Tie a ponytail on the opposite side of your forehead–towards the back of the head and secure it tightly.

➢ Make sure the hair is dry; incase hair is damp–evenly apply hair mousse to the ponytail for a stronger grip and more defined rope texture.

➢ Divide the ponytail into 2 equal sections and start with one section, twisting it tightly in one direction.

➢ Take the second section and twist it in the opposite direction of the first.

➢ Once both sections are individually twisted, wrap them around each other right till the end.

➢ Secure the rope braid with a clear elastic band and end with a mild spritz of a strong hold

hairspray on the braid for a clean finish.

The Messy Low Bun

➢ Basis your preference, create a side or middle part in your hair – ensure hair is dry.

➢ Sprinkle a Voluminizing hair styling powder onto the hair.

➢ Gather it all into a low ponytail and twist it into a loose bun at the nape of your neck.

➢ Secure this with bobby pins but also allow a few loose strands for a softer look.

➢ Gently pull at the bun to loosen it and create a fuller, messier appearance.

➢ Finish with a light mist of hairspray for a casual yet chic finish.

The Side-Swept Mermaid Braid

➢ Shake a small amount of hair volumizing powder directly onto dry hair.

➢ Sweep all your hair to one side, lightly secure the back with bobby pins to keep hair in place.

➢ Start creating a fishtail braid by splitting hair into 2 equal sections.

➢ Take a small section from the outer edge of the left section, cross it over, and add it to the inside of the right section – follow suit for the hair from the outer edge of the right section.

➢ Keep the braid tight at the roots, then gradually loosen it for a softer finish.

➢ Secure the braid with a clear elastic band once you reach the end.

➢ Tame any flyaway at the crown using a mild hairspray, ensuring the soft, swept look stays in place.

➢ This style works best on lightly curled hair.