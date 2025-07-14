5- Minute Hair Fixes For Super Dads

Being a dad means always being on the go - school drops, work calls, fixing things around the house, and still managing to be the fun one. Between responsibilities, self-care often takes a backseat. But here’s the thing: looking well-groomed doesn’t need to take hours. With just 5 minutes and the right approach, every dad can step out looking sharp and confident.

Here are some quick and easy hair fixes every super dad can try as shared by to Dastagir Sayed, Technical Head, Artisto, Shimmers Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.:

1. Dry and Style in One Go

A good hairdryer isn’t just about drying, it helps set your style too. After a quick towel-dry, use a high-speed dryer with a medium heat setting to shape your hair. Run your fingers through it as you dry, moving from roots to ends. This adds volume and tames frizz, especially useful during humid mornings.

2. Fix the Front in Seconds

That little flick of hair near your forehead or sideburns can throw off your entire look. Use a compact hair straightener to smooth it out gently. It takes less than a minute and instantly makes your hairstyle look neater and more intentional - perfect before a video call or an impromptu school visit.

3. No Time to Wash? No Problem

Dads often skip hair wash days because there’s just no time. On such days, spritz a little dry shampoo near the roots and use your dryer or a brush to fluff the hair up. It removes excess oil, adds lightness, and makes your hair feel fresh - even without a shower.

4. Add Shape Without the Shine

For those who like a more natural, “not overdone” look, take a small amount of matte-finish wax, rub it between your palms, and run it through your hair. It adds soft hold and texture without making your hair stiff or shiny - great for office days or casual evenings out.