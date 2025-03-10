5-Minute Skin Fixes For Busy Professionals: Expert-Approved Tips



The reality is, that most of us barely have time to breathe, let alone spend 30 minutes layering serums. Your skin does not have to suffer.

Even if you are running on caffeine and determination, these quick, no-fuss skin fixes will keep you looking fresh, polished, and glowing—even when you feel anything but. Dr. Mitra Amiri, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist & Founder, Derma Arts Delhi shares 5-minute skin fixes every busy professional needs.

1. Ice (for Instant Wake-Up Skin)



If you are busy and do not have much time to invest in hour-long skincare, all you need to do is grab an ice cube, wrap it in a soft cloth, and glide it over your face for 30 seconds. It instantly de-puffs, tightens pores, and makes you look alive—even if you feel dead inside.

2. The 60-Second Glow Trick



No time for a full face of makeup? A tinted moisturizer with SPF is your best friend. This 3-in-1 miracle, hydrates, protects, and evens out your complexion in one swipe. Just blend it in while waiting for your coffee to brew, and suddenly, you have gone from ‘half-asleep’ to ‘effortlessly put together.’ If you want a little extra radiance, add a tiny drop of liquid highlighter to your moisturizer for a lit-from-within glow.

3. Mist & Move (Hydration on the Go)



When your skin is giving “stressed-out office air,” a hydrating facial mist is your rescue plan. A quick spritz of rose water or aloe mist instantly revives dull skin, resets your mood, and makes you feel like you just left a spa.

4. Lip Balm



Who knew your regular lip balm could double as the quickest glow booster ever? Dab a little clear lip balm onto your cheekbones, eyelids, and Cupid’s bow for an effortless dewy finish. It’s subtle, it’s chic, and it makes it look like you planned your look (even if you didn’t).

5. Sheet Mask While You Scroll



We all spend time scrolling through emails and texts—so why not slap on a sheet mask while you’re at it? A five-minute sheet mask can hydrate, plump, and refresh your skin while you tackle your inbox or sip your morning tea. And the best part? It will do the work for you.