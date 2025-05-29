5 Scientific Reasons Why Oily And Acne-Prone Skin Loves Mulberry Extract

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, where ingredient trends appear and vanish in the blink of an algorithm, one quiet performer is steadily gaining recognition: mulberry extract. Sourced from the leaves, bark, and fruit of the Morus plant, it’s far from a fad.

Long valued in traditional Asian medicine, mulberry is now being backed by science — especially in how it supports oily and acne-prone skin. Unlike ingredients that promise overnight miracles and deliver irritation, mulberry offers something deeper: balance, calm, and restoration.

Gunjan Sharma, Co – Founder of Lumaè shares scientific reasons why oily and acne-prone skin loves mulberry extract.

Balancing Oil Without Stripping Skin

The biggest myth about oily skin is that it needs to be dried out. In reality, most oily skin problems stem from imbalance, not excess. When harsh cleansers and overactive actives strip the skin of its natural oils, the sebaceous glands respond by producing even more oil — creating a frustrating cycle. Mulberry extract helps break this loop by supporting healthy sebum regulation. It doesn’t force the skin into submission; it nudges it back into balance, allowing it to self-regulate over time. That quiet rebalancing is what makes it so transformative for those constantly battling shine and congestion.

Targeting Acne-Causing Bacteria at the Root

Acne is rarely just skin-deep. While breakouts may show up on the surface, their origins run deeper — clogged pores, inflammation, and the presence of acne-causing bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes. What sets mulberry apart is its gentle antimicrobial properties. It works against the bacteria that trigger breakouts, while its natural anti-inflammatory compounds help reduce the redness and swelling that often come with them. The result is a two-pronged approach that treats and prevents acne, without the dryness or peeling associated with stronger treatments like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.

Fading Post-Acne Marks and Pigmentation

Once the breakout passes, the aftermath begins. For many, post-acne hyperpigmentation is as distressing as the acne itself. These dark spots can take weeks or months to fade, especially for melanin-rich skin. Mulberry extract works here by inhibiting tyrosinase — the enzyme responsible for melanin production — thereby helping to gradually lift hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. It brightens without bleaching, fades marks without irritation, and supports skin tone correction as part of an ongoing healing process.

Strengthening the Skin’s Antioxidant Defence

Beyond oil and acne, oily-prone skin is often sensitive to external stressors — pollution, UV exposure, and daily environmental aggressors. These factors accelerate free radical damage, which in turn aggravates inflammation and disrupts skin health. Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and resveratrol, mulberry extract helps defend the skin from this oxidative stress. It doesn't just react to damage — it builds up the skin’s resilience, making it stronger and better equipped to face daily challenges.

Gentle Exfoliation for Smooth, Clear Skin

Exfoliation is often the missing piece for acne-prone skin, but many exfoliants are either too harsh or too drying. Mulberry offers a subtler form of exfoliation. Naturally occurring fruit acids in the extract promote cell turnover, allowing dead skin to shed more easily without disrupting the barrier. This encourages a smoother texture and helps prevent the buildup of debris that clogs pores. It’s exfoliation done quietly — without tingling, stinging, or overexposure — making it ideal for skin that needs clarity but craves kindness.

The Science of Support, Not Suppression

What makes mulberry extract so special isn’t just what it does — it’s how it does it. It treats oily and acne-prone skin not as a problem to be fixed, but as a system to be supported. In a world of aggressive solutions and overcomplicated routines, mulberry reminds us that sometimes, skin just needs to be heard. With its blend of science-backed benefits and a naturally gentle approach, mulberry extract doesn’t fight the skin. It helps it find its way back to balance.