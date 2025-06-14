6 Summer Skincare And Haircare Essentials You Need This Summer

As the weather gets hotter and the sun shines brighter, it's important to change your skincare and haircare routine to protect yourself from the strong summer sun.

Here are 6 summer skincare and haircare essentials as shared by Ritika Jayaswal, Founder & CEO, Nourish Mantra that you need this summer to protect from sun damage.

Cleanser:

Cleansing is the first step in any skincare regimen. Choose mild cleansers in the summer that effectively remove all makeup, sweat, and everyday grime accumulation while also keeping the skin hydrated. Choose the cleaner which has ingredients like aloe vera, green tea and niacinamide.

Moisturiser:

There is a misconception that our skin soesn;t need moisturiser in summer. However, all skin types require hydration, making moisturiser an essential part of skincare even during the warmer months. Choose water- or gel-based moisturisers that glide smoothly over your skin without leaving it feeling sticky during the summer.

Sunscreen:

Tanning, which is caused by damaging UV rays, is the worst present that summer can give us. In addition to tanning, these damaging UV rays can cause other skin diseases, which can be avoided with just the application of sunscreen. It will allow your skin to glow while shielding it from UVA and UVB rays. Use the sunscreen again every three to four hours for optimal protection.

Facial Mist:

Facial Mist is essential for people who spend a lot of time in the sun, move around during the day. Choose a product that is small enough to put in a small purse so you can use it anytime you notice tightness in your skin, it instantly hydrates the face.

Lightweight shampoo:

In summer, you should wash your hair more often because of all the sweat, dirt, and oil buildup. But using harsh shampoos too frequently can deplete your hair of its natural oils, leaving your strands dry and fragile. Your best option is a sulfate-free, lightweight shampoo. Seek out shampoos that contain calming and hydrating ingredients like chamomile, coconut water, tea tree oil, or aloe vera.

Dry Shampoo:

In the summer, sweat and oil are unavoidable, but shampooing every day isn't the best option. Dry shampoo can help with that. Without using water, it helps remove extra oil and perspiration from your scalp, leaving your hair looking fresher and cleaner.

Additionally, keep yourself hydrated from within by drinking plenty of water and consuming water rich foods such as cucumber, watermelon and coconut water.