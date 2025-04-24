Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890606https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/7-effective-ways-to-reduce-hair-shedding-after-shower-and-improve-scalp-health-2890606.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
HAIR SHEDDING

7 Effective Ways To Reduce Hair Shedding After Shower And Improve Scalp Health

Seeing extra hair after a shower can be alarming, but it’s often linked to issues like scalp health or stress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Noticing extra strands of hair in your brush or on the shower floor can be concerning.
  • While some shedding is normal, excessive hair fall after a shower can point to underlying issues.
  • Reducing hair shedding after a shower isn't about a quick fix — it's about creating a gentle, consistent routine.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

7 Effective Ways To Reduce Hair Shedding After Shower And Improve Scalp Health freepik

Noticing extra strands of hair in your brush or on the shower floor can be concerning. While some shedding is normal, excessive hair fall after a shower can point to underlying issues — from poor scalp health to breakage or stress. The good news? A few simple changes in your hair care routine can make a big difference.

Here are 7 effective ways to reduce hair shedding after a shower and support a healthier, stronger scalp:-

1. Use a Mild, Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Why it helps:
Harsh shampoos with sulfates can strip the scalp of natural oils, causing dryness, irritation, and increased hair fall. A gentle, sulfate-free shampoo helps maintain your scalp’s pH balance and minimizes shedding.

Tip: Look for ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, biotin, or argan oil for added nourishment.

2. Avoid Hot Water While Washing

Why it helps:
Hot water can dehydrate both your scalp and hair, weakening strands and increasing fall-out during rinsing. Use lukewarm or cool water to rinse your hair — it's gentler and helps keep the scalp hydrated.

3. Scalp Massage to Boost Circulation

Why it helps:
Massaging your scalp stimulates blood flow to hair follicles, encourages growth, and reduces stress — a common trigger for hair shedding.

Tip: Massage for 3–5 minutes before shampooing using fingertips or a scalp massager. You can also use oils like coconut, rosemary, or castor oil for added benefits.

4. Detangle Gently Before and After Washing

Why it helps:
Wet hair is more fragile and prone to breakage. Detangling before the shower and gently combing after — using a wide-tooth comb — reduces tension on the strands and prevents excessive pulling.

Pro Tip: Start from the ends and work your way up to avoid tugging.

5. Condition Properly to Minimize Breakage

Why it helps:
A good conditioner strengthens hair, improves elasticity, and prevents it from snapping. Focus conditioner on the lengths and ends of your hair — not the scalp — to prevent buildup.

Bonus: Use a leave-in conditioner or hair serum to protect against post-wash tangling and dryness.

6. Manage Stress and Maintain a Balanced Diet

Why it helps:
Stress and nutritional deficiencies are major causes of hair shedding. Ensure your diet includes protein, iron, zinc, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids to support hair health.

Tip: Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or journaling to keep hormonal hair loss at bay.

7. Dry Your Hair Gently (No Rubbing!)

Why it helps:
Rubbing wet hair with a towel causes friction, leading to breakage. Instead, gently pat your hair dry with a microfiber towel or an old T-shirt to reduce hair fall and protect the hair shaft.

Bonus Tips:
- Avoid tight hairstyles immediately after showering.  
- Limit heat styling tools and chemical treatments.  
- Use a satin or silk pillowcase to reduce friction while sleeping.  

Reducing hair shedding after a shower isn't about a quick fix — it's about creating a gentle, consistent routine that nourishes your scalp and protects your strands. By paying attention to how you wash, dry, and treat your hair daily, you’ll start noticing less hair fall and a much healthier scalp over time.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK