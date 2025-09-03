Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955074https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/almond-oil-vs-coconut-oil-we-settle-the-age-old-debate-on-which-is-best-for-your-scalp-2955074.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
ALMOND OIL VS COCONUT OIL

Almond Oil Vs Coconut Oil: We Settle The Age-Old Debate On Which Is Best For Your Scalp

Almond oil and coconut oil have long been trusted for scalp and hair care in India. While almond oil is rich in vitamin E and promotes hair strength, coconut oil deeply nourishes and prevents dandruff. Both oils offer unique benefits depending on your hair type and scalp needs. Here’s how to decide which oil works best for your scalp health and growth.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In India, hair oiling is more than a beauty practice — it’s a cultural tradition.
  • Generations have relied on oils to keep hair long, thick, and healthy.
  • Among the most trusted options, almond oil and coconut oil stand out as favourites.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Almond Oil Vs Coconut Oil: We Settle The Age-Old Debate On Which Is Best For Your ScalpPic Credit: Freepik

In India, hair oiling is more than a beauty practice — it’s a cultural tradition. Generations have relied on oils to keep hair long, thick, and healthy. Among the most trusted options, almond oil and coconut oil stand out as favourites. But which one truly works best for Indian hair? Let’s explore their unique benefits and find out.

Coconut Oil: India’s Timeless Haircare Secret

Coconut oil has been used in Indian households for centuries. It’s considered a “go-to” for maintaining hair strength and promoting growth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Benefits:

Deep Nourishment: Penetrates the hair shaft, reducing protein loss.

Controls Dandruff: Its antifungal properties soothe an itchy scalp.

Boosts Growth: Improves blood circulation when massaged into the scalp.

Protects Hair: Shields hair from damage caused by pollution and sun.

Best For: Thick, dry, or frizzy hair that needs moisture and repair.

Almond Oil: The Modern Favourite

Almond oil is lighter and gaining popularity in modern hair routines for its nutrient-packed properties.

Benefits:

Rich in Vitamin E: Strengthens hair and repairs damage.

Adds Natural Shine: Makes hair soft, smooth, and glossy.

Reduces Breakage: Nourishes the scalp and prevents split ends.

Lightweight Texture: Doesn’t feel too greasy, perfect for fine hair.

Best For: Thin, weak, or dull hair that needs shine and strength.

(Also Read: Unlock The Power Of Coconut: India’s OG Superfood For Hair Growth, Skin Glow, And Nutrition)

Almond Oil vs. Coconut Oil: The Verdict

Choose coconut oil if your hair is coarse, dry, or prone to damage.

Choose almond oil if your hair is thin, oily-prone, or needs extra shine.

For best results, many people combine the two — using coconut oil for deep nourishment and almond oil for gloss and smoothness.

Tips for Using Hair Oils Effectively

Warm the oil slightly before applying to improve absorption.

Massage gently into the scalp to stimulate blood flow.

Leave it on for 1–2 hours before washing.

Use 1–2 times a week for consistent results.

(Also Read: 10 Lesser-Known Hair Growth Hacks That Actually Work For Thicker, Longer, And Healthier Hair Naturally)

When it comes to almond oil vs. coconut oil for Indian hair, there’s no single winner — both have unique strengths. Coconut oil deeply nourishes and repairs, while almond oil adds shine and softness. The best choice depends on your hair type and needs, but combining them may give you the healthiest results.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK