Avoid These 5 Side Effects Before Making Ice A Part Of Your Daily Skincare Routine

Rubbing ice on the face is a common skincare hack known for reducing puffiness, shrinking pores, and giving the skin a temporary glow. While it can offer certain benefits when used correctly, frequent or improper use may lead to side effects that can harm your skin in the long run.

Here are 5 potential side effects of rubbing ice on your face that you should be aware of:-

1. Skin Irritation and Redness

Why it happens:

Prolonged or direct exposure to extreme cold from ice can cause redness, irritation, or even a burning sensation on the skin—especially if your skin is sensitive or if you rub too aggressively.

Tip to avoid it:

Always wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth or use an ice roller instead of applying them directly.

2. Cold Burns or Frostbite

Why it happens:

Direct skin contact with ice for more than a few minutes can lead to a condition similar to frostbite, also known as an ice burn. It can cause numbness, blistering, and long-term damage to the skin barrier.

Tip to avoid it:

Limit ice application to 1–2 minutes at a time and never hold the ice in one place for too long.

3. Broken Capillaries (Tiny Red Veins)

Why it happens:

Sudden temperature changes (from warm to extremely cold) can cause tiny blood vessels under the skin to burst, especially on the cheeks and nose, leading to broken capillaries that appear as small red lines.

Tip to avoid it:

If you have sensitive skin or rosacea, avoid using ice on your face or consult a dermatologist first.

4. Excess Dryness

Why it happens:

Cold exposure can reduce natural oil (sebum) production in some people, leading to dry, flaky skin over time—particularly in winter or dry climates.

Tip to avoid it:

Always moisturise immediately after icing to lock in hydration and protect your skin barrier.

5. Temporary Numbness or Tingling

Why it happens:

The cold temperature can numb the nerves in your face, leading to a tingling or "pins and needles" sensation that can be uncomfortable.

Tip to avoid it:

Stop immediately if you feel numbness or discomfort. Icing should feel refreshing, not painful.

While ice therapy can offer quick skin benefits, overuse or improper technique can cause unwanted side effects. Always be gentle, limit the duration, and listen to your skin. If you have sensitive skin, acne, or any underlying skin condition, it’s best to consult a dermatologist before trying this remedy.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)