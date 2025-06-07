Bridal Jewellery Trends For A Fashionable Summer Wedding - 2025

For Brides today, jewellery is much more than an adornment—it's a component of their identity and culture to wear on their wedding day. In 2025, trends in bridal jewellery are going to be a balance of old and new designs influenced by a sense of comfort for summer weddings, along with redefining style. Brides today are experimental about their bridal jewellery.

They look out for pieces that communicate their personal style, values, and sentiments. Vibrant gemstones, modern pearl settings, ethically sourced diamonds, and multipurpose designs all play a role in this year's trends. Whether a monumental ceremony that is rooted in tradition, or a smaller destination wedding that focuses on minimalism, bridal jewellery elevates the bridal aesthetic while remaining meaningful, with an ability to wear the right pieces again.

Here are the bridal jewellery trends that will influence fashionable summer weddings in 2025 as shared by Simran Shah, Vice President - Sales, Kama Jewelry .

Sustainable and Ethical

Due to heightened awareness of the environment and ethics, brides are choosing lab grown diamonds, and re-cycled precious metals, eco-friendly ethically sourced precious gemstones. With sustainable and eco-friendly bridal jewellery the bride can align with sustainable values while maintaining an affordable budget, trust and emotion. Brides can identify with sustainability with their jewellery and style while still wearing the piece after their wedding.

Colorful Gemstones

Brides are moving to colorful gemstones , such as emeralds, sapphires, and rubies. Not only do they offer a splash of color according to their outfits, but brides are also able to choose stones that are personally meaningful or reflective of their birthstones.

Modern Pearls

Pearls are having a second resurgence, and modern pieces often feature baroque pearls in fresh designs. There is a mixture of old-world elegance with a modern twist.

Minimalist Designs

Some brides, who want a more understated elegance, may prefer minimalist jewellery. Minimalist rings with clean lines and simple designs complement intricately designed bridal wear without overwhelming it.

Versatile Jewellery

Convertibility is the new practicality for bridal jewels. Convertible pieces, such as necklaces that become chokers, and convert into maang tikkas and with the potential to wear as brooches, are on-trend with brides wanting flexibility and practicality on their wedding day, without sacrificing to glamour. Such pieces extend the life/use of bridal jewellery, far beyond the moments of the wedding day.