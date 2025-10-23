Chhath Puja 2025 Skincare And Diet Tips: How To Get A Natural Festive Glow With Simple Home Remedies And Healthy Eating

As Chhath Puja 2025 approaches, the festive spirit fills the air with devotion, fasting, and celebration. Amid the rituals, long hours of fasting, and preparing for sunrise and sunset prayers, maintaining your natural glow can be challenging. But with the right diet and skincare routine, you can look radiant and feel refreshed throughout the festival.

Here are simple and natural ways to achieve that festive glow this Chhath Puja:-

1. Hydrate Well During Non-Fasting Hours

Water is the key to glowing skin! Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or infused detox water before and after fasting hours. Hydration helps flush out toxins, prevents dullness, and keeps your skin supple.

Tip: Include cucumber, oranges, and watermelon (if not fasting) to boost hydration levels naturally.

2. Follow a Balanced, Satvik Diet

During Chhath Puja, most devotees prefer a Satvik diet—free of onion, garlic, and processed foods. Stick to simple, nutrient-rich meals such as boiled vegetables, fruits, rice, and dal.

This helps keep your digestive system light while providing essential vitamins and minerals for healthy skin.

Best foods for glowing skin:

Fruits like papaya, banana, and pomegranate

Green vegetables like spinach and lauki

Dry fruits such as almonds and walnuts (in moderation)

3. Get Enough Rest and Sleep

Between the puja preparations and rituals, it’s easy to lose sleep. But sleep deprivation can make your skin look tired and puffy.

Aim for at least 7 hours of rest during the Chhath Puja period to help your body and skin rejuvenate.

4. Use Natural Face Masks

Skip harsh chemicals and opt for homemade masks for a festive glow. Try these easy remedies:

Honey + Lemon: Brightens dull skin and adds radiance.

Besan + Turmeric + Milk: Deep cleanses and evens out skin tone.

Aloe Vera Gel: Soothes sun-exposed skin and adds a soft glow.

Tip: Apply these masks for 15–20 minutes, rinse gently, and follow up with a moisturizer.

5. Moisturise and Protect Your Skin

If you’re offering Arghya under the sun, ensure you apply a lightweight moisturizer and sunscreen. The early morning and evening rituals expose your skin to changing weather, so keeping it protected is essential.

Use a sunscreen with SPF 30+ and reapply if you’re outdoors for long.

6. Avoid Processed Sugar and Oily Foods

Post-festive cravings can lead to oily snacks and sweets—but processed sugar and deep-fried foods can trigger acne and dullness.

Opt for natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates and air-fried or steamed snacks instead.

7. Practice Deep Breathing and Meditation

Chhath Puja is not just a physical ritual—it’s a spiritual experience. Deep breathing, meditation, and chanting during prayers can reduce stress and balance your hormones, which in turn improves skin health and inner peace.

8. Post-Fasting Skincare Care

After completing the Usha Arghya and breaking your fast, focus on restoring your energy and hydration.

Drink lukewarm water with honey and lemon to gently detox, and apply rose water or aloe gel to refresh your skin.

Chhath Puja 2025 is the time to cleanse your body, mind, and soul. With mindful eating, hydration, and a gentle skincare routine, you can maintain your natural glow while embracing the purity of the festival. Remember — the best glow comes from within, through devotion, gratitude, and balanced living.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)