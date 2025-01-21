Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2846994https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/clear-radiant-and-glowing-5-curd-face-pack-ideas-that-can-work-wonders-for-your-skin-2846994.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
CURD FACE PACKS FOR GLOWING SKIN

Clear, Radiant, And Glowing: 5 Curd Face Pack Ideas That Can Work Wonders For Your Skin

Discover how these five simple curd-based face packs can transform your skin, giving it a clear, radiant, and natural glow.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Curd, a staple in most kitchens, is not only a delicious and healthy treat but also a powerhouse of skin benefits
  • Packed with lactic acid, it gently exfoliates, hydrates, and nourishes the skin, making it a versatile beauty ingredient
  • Honey, a natural humectant, locks in moisture, while curd nourishes and softens the skin
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Clear, Radiant, And Glowing: 5 Curd Face Pack Ideas That Can Work Wonders For Your Skin Pic Credit: Freepik

Curd, a staple in most kitchens, is not only a delicious and healthy treat but also a powerhouse of skin benefits. Packed with lactic acid, it gently exfoliates, hydrates, and nourishes the skin, making it a versatile beauty ingredient. Here are five effective curd face pack ideas you can try at home to achieve glowing, blemish-free skin.

1. Curd and Turmeric Pack for a Natural Glow

Turmeric, known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, combined with curd, creates a powerful skin-brightening pack.

How to Make It:

► Mix 2 tablespoons of curd with ½ teaspoon of turmeric.

► Apply it evenly to your face and neck.

► Let it sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This pack helps reduce pigmentation and adds an instant glow to your skin.

2. Curd and Honey Pack for Deep Hydration

Honey, a natural humectant, locks in moisture, while curd nourishes and softens the skin.

How to Make It:

► Mix 1 tablespoon of curd with 1 tablespoon of honey.

► Apply a thin layer on your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

► Rinse with warm water for smooth, hydrated skin.

This pack is ideal for dry and sensitive skin types.

3. Curd and Oatmeal Pack for Gentle Exfoliation

Oatmeal acts as a mild exfoliant, removing dead skin cells, while curd provides hydration.

How to Make It:

► Combine 1 tablespoon of curd with 1 tablespoon of ground oatmeal.

► Gently massage onto your face and leave it for 10 minutes.

► Wash off with circular motions to reveal fresh skin.

This pack works wonders for dull and tired-looking skin.

4. Curd and Lemon Juice Pack for Spot Reduction

Lemon’s natural astringent properties combined with curd’s lactic acid work to lighten blemishes and dark spots.

How to Make It:

► Mix 2 tablespoons of curd with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

► Apply to affected areas or your entire face.

► Leave it for 15 minutes before washing off with cold water.

Use this pack cautiously if you have sensitive skin.

5. Curd and Besan (Gram Flour) Pack for Even Skin Tone

Besan is a traditional remedy for improving skin tone, while curd brightens and evens out texture.

How to Make It:

► Combine 2 tablespoons of curd with 1 tablespoon of besan.

► Apply a thick layer to your face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

► Wash off with warm water for a fresh, glowing complexion.

This pack is perfect for oily and combination skin types.

Incorporating curd face packs into your skincare routine is a simple, natural way to nourish your skin and achieve a radiant glow. Try these easy DIY recipes and enjoy the benefits of clear, healthy skin without harmful chemicals.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK