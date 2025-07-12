Clear Skin Naturally - Busting Myths Around Pimples And Acne

Having a face with an acne breakout is an embarrassing situation, isn’t it? According to a study published in the International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2022, an estimated 72.3% of adolescents and 27% of adults experience acne. Acne can be stubborn and pop up on your face when you least expect it.

The good news is that you can zap pimples and prevent breakouts through internet hacks and over-the-counter medicines. However, they can trigger side effects such as redness, discolouration, and dryness. Acne can be triggered by a variety of factors such as genetics, hormonal imbalances, lifestyle habits, medications, and hygiene. However, it’s equally important to bust common acne myths that might be standing between you and clearer skin. Krishna Bhama, Principal Scientist R&D at Himalaya Wellness Company, busted myths around pimples and acne.

Myth #1: Acne Is Exclusive to Teenagers

It is widely believed that acne is an issue only faced by teenagers. However, adults, especially women, have to deal with breakouts too in their 30s and 40s due to stress, hormonal changes, unhealthy eating, and poor lifestyle choices.

Reality: People of any age can experience acne. While it may be triggered during teenage years, it persists through adulthood. Adult acne is a valid concern nowadays and can indeed be managed effectively with the right daily skin care regimen, along with consuming Healthy food and adequate water intake.

Myth #2: Scrubbing Your Face Prevents Pimple Breakouts

Washing your face more often removes dirt and scrubs everything off your face, drying it completely. Over-washing may result in the skin breaking out, as leaving the pores unclean creates filth that triggers acne.

Reality: You indeed need to wash your face for clear skin, but there is a limit you need to respect. You should limit washing to twice daily, in the morning and before bed, while using neem facewash that is made from the five parts of a neem plant. Also, try to avoid exfoliating scrubs as they can be harsh on sensitive, acne-prone skin.

Myth #3: Greasy Foods Cause Acne

It is a common belief that eating greasy, oily foods and indulging in sweet treats like chocolate leads to acne breakouts. While it’s true that there’s a link to your diet and skin health, blaming a specific cohort of foods as the sole culprits for acne breakouts doesn’t do justice.

Reality: Simply cutting out your favourite diet won’t instantly clear up your skin. It is necessary here that we understand which food group causes acne. Studies show that foods rich in high-glycaemic index, like white bread, sugary drinks, increase blood sugar levels, leading to increased sebum production. It’s therefore important to focus on a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and fibre that can support overall skin health.

Myth #4: Popping Pimples Makes Them Go Away Faster

While as tempting as it may sound, popping a pimple is the worst idea you can think of to get rid of that irritating blot on your face. The belief is that by squeezing the pus trapped inside the pimple, the blemish will heal quickly and disappear overnight. There are DIY beauty hacks on the internet that have popularized pimple popping videos and made it a common practice.

Reality: Popping pimples may seem like a quick fix, but it spreads pus across the surrounding skin, driving bacteria, oil, and debris deeper into the pores. This can lead to skin damage, increased redness, and even dark spots. The healthiest approach is to let pimples heal naturally. To calm inflammation and fight acne-causing bacteria, consider applying a paste or face pack made from neem leaves to the affected area.

Myth #5: Natural Skincare Is Always Safer and Better

We have this common belief that if anything is labelled “natural”, it is safe for our skin. Many people assume that products made from plant-based or herbal ingredients are gentle, chemical-free free and beneficial for our skin.

Reality: The word “natural” doesn’t guarantee safety or effectiveness for every skin type. Some natural ingredients can be harsh and may irritate sensitive skin when not used correctly. Ingredients like neem, turmeric, aloe vera and cucumber have been long valued for their antibacterial and healing properties. Neem, for example, with its tender leaves, flowers, fruit, and stem, is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties. It fights against pimple-causing bacteria and soothes your skin.

So, How Can You Get Clear Skin Naturally?

Now that we have debunked the myths, it’s time to follow some simple, natural steps to support healthier, clearer skin from the inside out.

1. Hydration is key

As much as 20% of our body’s water is stored in the skin. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day hydrates your skin, balances oil production and helps flush out toxins from your system. Make sure that you drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to see a visible difference in your skin.

2. Sleep matters

A quality sleep is the ultimate tonic for your skin. This is when your skin goes into repair mode. Getting 7 to 9 hours of good sleep every night boosts collagen production, improves blood flow and reduces inflammation, and provides your skin ample time to heal, regenerate, and glow naturally.

3. Choose natural ingredients

When picking face care products, it is advisable to choose products with soap-free formulations and natural ingredients like neem. The various parts of the neem plant are known for their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and calming properties while soothing and rejuvenating the skin.

4. Mind your stress levels

Stress can make your skin more sensitive and trigger acne breakouts and other skin problems. When you are under stress, it can cause hormonal changes that lead to increased oil production and inflammation. To counter this, aim for quality sleep and incorporate physical activity into your day, whether it’s a brisk walk or a jog. Adding yoga meditation to your routine and making time for hobbies you enjoy can also help manage stress and support healthier skin.

5. Keep it clean

Maintaining good hygiene is a must to keep your skin healthy and breakout-free. Everyday habits like changing your pillowcases regularly, keeping your hands off your face, cleaning your phone screen and even sanitizing your makeup kit, go a long way in reducing the risk of clogged pores, irritation and breakouts.

6. Digital Detox

Stepping away from screens like phones, laptops, and tablets can positively impact your skin. Prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by the screens can deeply penetrate the skin and contribute to oxidative stress. This stress may lead to inflammation, premature aging, and acne flare-ups. Giving your skin a break from screens allows it to recover and regenerate naturally.

When it comes to acne, falling for myths circulating across the internet can do more harm than good. Remember, achieving clear skin naturally isn’t about quick fixes, but understanding your skin, being consistent with a gentle routine, and making mindful lifestyle choices. Also note that no two skin types are the same; what works for one skin may not work for another. Therefore, instead of chasing trends or miracle cures, you should focus on what your skin truly needs and give the personalized care it deserves.

