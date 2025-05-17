Debunking Myths About Natural Sunscreens for Kids

In today’s world, where awareness about chemicals and toxins is growing, parents are becoming increasingly mindful of what they apply to their child’s skin. Sunscreen, although essential, often becomes a source of confusion.

Many assume that higher SPF numbers mean better protection, or that natural sunscreens aren’t effective enough. These are just some of the many myths surrounding sun protection for children. But if people turn to Ayurveda—a system rooted in nature and time-tested wisdom—we find gentle, powerful answers that have protected skin for generations.

Long before commercial sunblock came into existence, Ayurveda had its own ways of shielding the skin from the harshness of the sun. Herbal pastes known as lepas were traditionally used to cool and protect the skin, especially in hot, dry climates. Ingredients like Aloe Vera, Turmeric (Haridra), Licorice (Yashtimadhu), and Amla (Amalaki) weren’t just randomly chosen—they have natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and UV-absorbing properties. These herbs continue to be valued in modern formulations, offering both prevention and healing in one.

Dr. Swathi Ramamurthy, Head of R&D at Herby Angel debunks myth about natural sunscreens for kids.

What Makes Ayurvedic Sunscreens Safer?

Many regular sunscreens use chemical filters like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, which are linked to skin irritation and possible hormone disruption—especially concerning for young children. Ayurvedic sunscreens take a gentler approach.

They usually contain physical blockers like Zinc Oxide, which sit on the skin and reflect UV rays instead of absorbing them. These formulas are often free from harsh additives like parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. That means they’re less likely to cause allergies or skin issues, even for babies with sensitive skin.

Is Higher SPF Really Better?

One of the most common myths parents believe is that higher SPF means stronger protection. But that’s not necessarily true. According to Dr. Swathi, SPF 30 to 50 is already ideal for children, blocking up to 97% of UVB rays. Going beyond that adds only a small amount of extra protection—but often includes more chemicals, which can irritate the skin.

What’s more important is choosing a sunscreen that also has PA++, which protects against UVA rays. This ensures your child is safe from both types of harmful sunlight—those that burn the skin and those that cause long-term damage.

Healing While Protecting

Unlike conventional sunscreens that only shield the skin, Ayurvedic formulations offer healing benefits. For example, Aloe Vera helps calm sunburnt skin, Turmeric and Manjistha reduce redness and swelling, and Amla supports skin repair and collagen production.

This dual action—protection and healing—makes natural sunscreens especially helpful for kids who may already have rashes or dry skin after sun exposure.

Can Kids Use Natural Sunscreen at the Pool?

Yes, but it’s important to reapply. Modern Ayurvedic sunscreens are now made to be water-resistant, non-greasy, and easily absorbed. That means they won’t leave a sticky residue and are better suited for playtime outdoors. However, like all sunscreens, they still need to be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

The Truth About Sunscreen Indoors and on Cloudy Days

Another common myth is that sunscreen isn’t needed indoors or when the weather is cloudy. But UVA rays can pass through windows and clouds, meaning your child is still exposed even without direct sunlight. Daily use of sunscreen is a smart habit, no matter where your child is spending their day.

Starting Early: When Can Babies Use Sunscreen?

Many chemical sunscreens are not recommended for infants under six months. However, plant-based Ayurvedic sunscreens, made with mild, nourishing ingredients, are often safe to use from six months of age. They offer a gentle solution for parents looking to protect their little ones from their very first sunbeam.

Choosing the Right Protection

When selecting a sunscreen for your baby or toddler, Dr. Swathi recommends looking for the following:

● Broad-spectrum protection (SPF + PA++)

● Mineral-based ingredients like Zinc Oxide

● Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formulas

● Herbal extracts that soothe and heal

Also, avoid spray sunscreens, as they can be harmful when inhaled. A patch test is always a good idea before full application.

A Holistic Approach to Sun Care

Sun protection is about more than just sunscreen. For babies, it’s also important to avoid direct sun between 10 AM and 4 PM, use hats and lightweight clothing, and choose shade over sun whenever possible.

Dr. Swathi believes Ayurveda offers more than just safety—it offers balance. “Modern parents are seeking cleaner, kinder products,” she says. “Ayurvedic sunscreens not only protect but nurture baby skin. It’s a thoughtful way to care for children using time-tested traditions.”

In the end, sun care doesn’t have to be complicated. By choosing natural, mineral-based sunscreens with Ayurvedic herbs, you’re giving your child safe, gentle protection—rooted in nature and backed by science.