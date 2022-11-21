Dull and Frizzy hair? Budget-friendly tips to get those shiny and frizz-free curls

New Delhi: Are you looking for the ideal curly hair care regimen? You can live up to your idea of perfection with a little commitment to care for your curls and the right formulations. Sharing the smart techniques, tips, and tools to get those dream curls.

The Curly Girl Method For Beginners

The Curly Girl Method is a guide for getting good hair using products and styling practices. Although the nuances may vary, the overall concept behind the method remains the same. You can use the guidelines to enhance your natural wave, curl, or coil hair structure while reducing frizz, dryness, and breakage.

So, does this method make your hair curly? Certainly not! If only you have naturally curly hair, it can help you get healthier, fuller, more defined, and textured curls. Follow these easy steps to get frizz-free, defined curls—

Step 1: Wash your hair with a shampoo free of sulfates and silicones, gently massage your scalp for about a minute and rinse.

Step 2: Scrunch a generous amount of conditioner through your hair until it is completely soaked. Then, using your fingers or a wide-tooth comb, untangle your strands. Rinse off most of the conditioner from your hair (not all).

Step 3: Take a palmful of gel and scrunch it into your damp hair from root to tip.

Step 4: Using a cotton cloth, cup and scrunch the excess water from your hair, then air dry. Once totally dried, crumple it with your hands to remove the crunchy gel coating, and voila!

Are you still looking for some more tips and advice? Here's a budget-friendly guide to embracing your ringlets in their full splendor.

Rehydrate Desiccated Locks

Since curly hair is more prone to dullness, it's key to use moisturizing and nourishing shampoos and conditioners. Although heavy-duty substances like sulfate, silicone, and parabens cleanse well, they dehydrate your hair. Instead, you can use organic products made from natural ingredients to add smoothness and strength to your curls.

Combat Frizz with the Right Ingredients

Frizz is an undesirable physical change that makes your hair dull, rough, and difficult to style. Due to the spiral shapes, the hair cuticle is slightly elevated, making it more vulnerable to damage and dryness. To combat frizz:

Lock in moisture with a nourishing gel or shea butter once a week. You can also consider alternatively using essential oils like avocado, coconut, olive lavender, or jojoba.

Take a few drops in your hand and massage them into your scalp and strands with your fingertips.

Leave it overnight, then rinse with a gentle sulfate-free shampoo in the morning.

Use Budgeted Styling Tools

Whenever feasible, air dry your hair rather than blow dry it after a wash. Let the natural air do its job and save your locks from damage. You can use a less damaging diffuser than regular blow-drying, and it can bring out waves and curls in your hair. Its wide surface area allows natural curls to develop without being blown with hot, damaging air in one spot. DIY tools such as socks or wraps can also help you achieve heatless curls. Wrap it around your freshly washed and let it on overnight. Remove the cloth piece gently in the morning and style the locks as desired, and you're done!

Closing Words

Choosing the right ingredients is essential for preventing frizz and damage to your hair. Carefully read the ingredients list at the back of the product and look over what works and doesn't work for your hair type. As informed consumers, you should avoid products with harsh, stripping ingredients and favor natural ones that help in deep conditioning and obtaining textured curls. Go natural for the sake of your lovely rings!